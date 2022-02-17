Thursday, Feb 17, 2022 | Last Update : 10:31 AM IST

  India   All India  17 Feb 2022  13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar
India, All India

13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar

ANI
Published : Feb 17, 2022, 10:15 am IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2022, 10:15 am IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed grief over the incident

The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured, took place at Naurangiya Tola village when an iron grille, they were sitting on, broke. (ANI)
 The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured, took place at Naurangiya Tola village when an iron grille, they were sitting on, broke. (ANI)

Kushinagar: Thirteen women and children, all girls, died after falling into a well while performing a marriage ritual in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, police said on Thursday.

The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured, took place at Naurangiya Tola village when an iron grille, they were sitting on, broke, they said.

 

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed grief over the incident.

On Wednesday night, the pre-wedding ritual of "haldi" was being performed. Some women and children were sitting on the iron grille and it suddenly broke and fell into the well, District Magistrate S Rajalingam said.

At least 10 people were also injured in the incident at the village under the Nebua Naurangiya police station area, he said, adding that they have been hospitalised.

According to information received so far, 13 people have died -- Pooja (19), Shashi Kala (15), Shakuntala (35), Mamta Devi (35), Meera (25), Pooja (20), Pari (1), Jyoti (15), Radhika (16), Sundari (15), Aarti (10), Pappi (20) and Manu (18), officials said.

 

They said that an assistance of Rs 4 lakh will be to the family of each the deceased.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the case is being investigated, Rajalingam said.

Condoling the loss of lives, Prime Minister Mod described the incident as heart-rending.

He extended his condolences to the families of victims and wished a quick recovery for the injured. The local administration is offering all possible help, Modi said in a tweet.

Directing officials to provide all assistance, Adityanath tweeted, The death of villagers in an unfortunate incident in Naurangiya Tola village of Kushinagar district is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved families of the deceased. Prabhu Shri Ram is wishing for the speedy recovery of the injured.

 

According to a state government spokesperson in Lucknow, the chief minister has directed officials of the district administration to ensure proper treatment to the injured people. 

Tags: chief minister yogi adityanath, 13 killed in up
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

A health worker takes a swab sample of a child for COVID-19 test, at municipal corporation's testing centre at Manpada, in Thane (PTI file photo)

India adds 30,757 COVID-19 cases, tally increased to 4,27,54,315

Telangana BJP MLA T. Raja Singh (PTI)

EC pulls up Telangana BJP MLA for bid to intimidate UP voters

Students arrive at a school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Hijab row: Argument continues in HC; Udupi remains peaceful

A medical worker (C) takes a nasal swab sample from a woman at a Covid-19 coronavirus testing centre in Seoul on February 16, 2022, after South Korea's daily infections rose sharply to hit new high of over 90,000. (Photo: AFP)

WHO: New COVID cases drop by 19 per cent globally, deaths stable

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham