Wednesday, Feb 17, 2021 | Last Update : 10:09 AM IST

  India   All India  17 Feb 2021  Opposition spreading lies about controversial farm laws: Modi
India, All India

Opposition spreading lies about controversial farm laws: Modi

THE ASIAN AGE. | ANIMESH SINGH WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Feb 17, 2021, 4:58 am IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2021, 9:36 am IST

The BJP leaders have been asked to spend at least 15-20 days 'on the ground' to check the 'flow of misinformations over the laws

Lies are being spread that farmers will lose their lands owing to the new laws, said Mr.Modi (PTI)
 Lies are being spread that farmers will lose their lands owing to the new laws, said Mr.Modi (PTI)

New Delhi: As a controversy rages over the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi for allegedly sharing a “toolkit” for the farmers’ agitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Opposition of “spreading lies” about the three controversial farm laws.

Addressing a function after the virtual foundation stone laying of a statue of King Suheldev, seen as an icon by the “Rajbhar” (OBC) community, in Uttar Pradesh’s Baharaich district, 250 km from here, Mr Modi said the new farm laws would benefit marginal farmers the most.

 

“Lies are being spread that farmers will lose their lands owing to the new laws. The farmers have realised the new farm laws are for their benefit, and they are now exposing the lies of those opposing them,” he said.

The ruling BJP’s top brass, including home minister Amit Shah and party president J.P. Nadda, on Tuesday held a meeting of its leaders, MPs and MLAs, from the Jat and farmer-dominated areas of western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan over the ongoing protests. Amid feedback reaching the BJP leadership that the Jat community, which is considered a strong votebank of the party, seems to be swerving because of the ongoing farmers’ protests, the BJP held this meeting and asked its leaders to “expose the conspiracy” behind the protests.

 

The party asked its leaders to reach out to the khaps, farmers and their families and explain how these protests are “political in nature” and “promoted” by the Left and how the Opposition is “misusing farmers”. The BJP leaders have been asked to spend at least 15-20 days “on the ground” to check the “flow of misinformation” over the laws and about the Modi government. The meeting was also attended by agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and party general secretaries Arun Singh and Bhupendra Yadav.

Mr Shah, it is learnt, told the party leaders that the Leftists are perturbed with the growing support of Mr Modi, the BJP and its ideology and the protests have nothing to do with farmers and are “political in nature.”

 

With the epicentre of the protests against the farm laws shifting from the Delhi-Haryana border to the Delhi-UP border and the perception that the protesters are mainly from Congress-ruled Punjab also diminishing, with hundreds of farmers, mostly western UP Jats, joining the protests at the Ghazipur border, the BJP decided to reach out to the Jat community. The Jats had strongly backed the BJP during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, which took place a few months after the Muzaffarnagar riots, and also during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

At the “virtual” function in UP earlier, meanwhile, Mr Modi in his 30-minute speech also accused previous governments of not honouring top leaders like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr B.R. Ambedkar. He said the history of India was not just what had been written by those with a “slave mentality”, and that it was imbibed by ordinary people through “lok gathas”, or folklore.

 

As the country enters the 75th year of its Independence, it was time to remember their contribution and take inspiration from them, he added.

Tags: farm laws, modi, flow of misinformation, farmers protest, jats swerving away from bjp, bjp leaders told to reach out to khaps farmers and their families on farmers protest

Latest From India

Chief metropolitan magistrate Pankaj Sharma allowed Ms Ravi to speak to her family members over the phone for 15 minutes a day. — ANI

Toolkit case: Delhi police deny lapse in probe against activist Disha Ravi

Stalin and Rahul Gandhi later came out with statements affirming that their alliance was intact. — PTI file photo

Congress government in Puducherry pushed to precipice on eve of Rahul Gandhi’s visit

In January 2021, there were 27.9 million unemployed people who were actively looking for work ( DC Image: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

Nearly 12 million jobs added in January

South India drawing attention fr the realOn the property pricing trend, the report has found that Bengaluru saw a dip in prices (PTI)

NRIs eye southern realty for investment: Report

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham