Wednesday, Feb 17, 2021 | Last Update : 10:09 AM IST

  India   All India  17 Feb 2021  Congress government in Puducherry pushed to precipice on eve of Rahul Gandhi’s visit
India, All India

Congress government in Puducherry pushed to precipice on eve of Rahul Gandhi’s visit

THE ASIAN AGE. | G BABU JAYAKUMAR & D SEKAR
Published : Feb 17, 2021, 4:33 am IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2021, 9:38 am IST

Just as the Congress was planning grand reception to Rahul, two of its MLAs, Malladi Krishna Rao and John Kumar, submitted resignations

Stalin and Rahul Gandhi later came out with statements affirming that their alliance was intact. — PTI file photo
 Stalin and Rahul Gandhi later came out with statements affirming that their alliance was intact. — PTI file photo

Chennai: The Congress government in Puducherry, that has been tackling a series of calculated onslaughts from lieutenant-governor Kiran Bedi and the BJP since the beginning, was pushed to the precipice on Tuesday, on the eve of top party leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit.

A bid by Congress leaders to make Rahul Gandhi have a chance meeting with DMK president M.K. Stalin at the airport on Wednesday with a view to firming up the alliance between the two parties also didn’t work out as Mr Stalin decided to take an early morning flight ahead of Mr Gandhi’s arrival in Chennai.

 

Meanwhile, in a late-night development, Rashtrapati Bhavan announced that Ms Kiran Bedi will “cease to hold” the office of lieutenant-governor, but no reasons were given. Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been given the additional charge of Puducherry till a full-time L-G is appointed.

Just as the Congress was planning to accord a grand reception to Rahul Gandhi, two of its MLAs, Malladi Krishna Rao and A. John Kumar, submitted their resignations, bringing down the strength of the Congress to 10 in the 30-member House, forcing chief minister V. Narayanasamy to ponder a mass resignation of all MLAs.

The latest resignations of Mr Krishna Rao, representing Yanam, and a minister in the Narayanasamy Cabinet, and Mr Kumar, elected from Kamaraj Nagar, led to AIADMK MLA A. Anbalagan demanding the resignation of Mr Narayansamy as the CM had lost his majority.

 

While Mr Narayanasamy, after discussing the issue with his party colleagues, did not put in his papers and decided to weather it out, it is not clear if he would be able to win a trust vote as demanded by Mr Anbalagan.

Though the Congress government started with 15 MLAs of its own and also three from its DMK ally, it started losing one MLA after another. First N. Dhanavelu was disqualified by Speaker V.P. Sivakozhunthu at the behest of the Congress itself for rebelling against Mr Narayanasamy in June 2020.

Later, two other MLAs, A. Namassivayam, a senior member of the party and PWD minister, and E. Theeppainthan quit in January, putting the government in a crisis. The BJP was behind those resignations.

 

But then, Mr Narayanaswamy enjoyed the support of 12 Congress MLAs, three DMK MLAs and one Independent, which added up to 16, against the Opposition’s 14, which included the three MLAs of the BJP, nominated by Kiran Bedi in 2017.

With the DMK showing a cavalier attitude toward the BJP’s blatant machinations to pull down the government by making two more MLAs resign on Tuesday, the crisis took a new dimension. DMK MLA and leader of the party in the Union Territory R. Siva called on his party president in Chennai to appraise him of the situation back home.

Mr Siva is said to have told his party colleagues that the Congress was on a weak wicket in the Union Territory and suggested that the DMK should go it alone in the next elections, which brought back memories of the DMK’s Puducherry in-charge Jagathrakshakan openly vowing to field candidates in all 30 seats and also winning all of them.

 

Though that incident in January put a big question mark over the DMK-Congress alliance in general, Mr Stalin and Mr Rahul Gandhi later came out with statements affirming that their alliance was intact.

But now trouble seems to have resurfaced over seat-sharing, with the DMK taking a firm stand on not acceding more than 20 or 22 seats to the Congress in Tamil Nadu. That was the reason why some Congress leaders tried to make Stalin and Rahul Gandhi meet at the airport.

Now it is unlikely that the DMK would even support the Congress government in the event of a no-confidence motion coming up in the Assembly. If that happens, it would also jeopardise the DMK-Congress alliance even in Tamil Nadu.

 

However, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri has called upon his party cadre from Cuddalore, Villupuram, Thiruvannamalai and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu to attend the rally of Rahul Gandhi scheduled for 3 pm on Wednesday.

Tags: kiran bedi, rahul gandhi, m k stalin, pududcherry crisis, tamilisai soundararajan, dmk-congress alliance in puducherry, trust of vote in puducherry assembly, narayanaswamy cabinet puducherry

Latest From India

Lies are being spread that farmers will lose their lands owing to the new laws, said Mr.Modi (PTI)

Opposition spreading lies about controversial farm laws: Modi

Chief metropolitan magistrate Pankaj Sharma allowed Ms Ravi to speak to her family members over the phone for 15 minutes a day. — ANI

Toolkit case: Delhi police deny lapse in probe against activist Disha Ravi

In January 2021, there were 27.9 million unemployed people who were actively looking for work ( DC Image: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

Nearly 12 million jobs added in January

South India drawing attention fr the realOn the property pricing trend, the report has found that Bengaluru saw a dip in prices (PTI)

NRIs eye southern realty for investment: Report

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham