Sedition charges: Karnataka cops grill Kashmir students

A video in which the students allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans had gone viral, leading to protests from Hindutva outfits. The video became public when the college held a function to pay homage to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack on Friday (February 14). (Photo: PTI)

Hubballi: Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner R. Dilip has clarified that the three Kashmiri engineering students, who are facing sedition charges for allegedly raising ‘Pro-Pakistan’ slogans on the anniversary of the Pulwama massacre, are being questioned but are yet to be formally arrested which will be done only if the cops are prima facie convinced about the offence.

The police chief rebutted media reports that the youth were arrested and released on a bond under Section 169 of the CrPC.

“It is a very sensitive case and we have to conduct a thorough investigation from all angles. We will initiate appropriate action to detain them only if the charge of sedition is proved. We will not be influenced by any political pressure as an impartial and independent inquiry is going on. We rescued them from the mob on Friday as they would have been harmed”, Mr Dilip told this newspaper.

The students, who were identified as Ameer, Basit and Talib from Shopian district of Kashmir, were booked under Section 124 of the IPC on a complaint filed by KLE Institute of Technology where they study, for attempting to disturb communal harmony by raising anti-national slogans. They had secured admission to the college this year under the Central government quota.