Lawyers may not to take up students’ case

THE ASIAN AGE. | ASHOKA M K
Published : Feb 17, 2020, 2:31 am IST
The police have registered an FIR and slapped charges under IPC 124A, 153B, 153C, 505 (2) read with 34 on them.

Amid rumours that the three Kashmiri students who were detained for shouting pro-Pakistan slogans on the anniversary of the Pulwama massacre in Hubballi, right-wing outfits and Young Advocates Association have strongly objected to any such move. (Representational image)
BENGALURU: Amid rumours that the three Kashmiri students who were detained for shouting pro-Pakistan slogans on the anniversary of the Pulwama massacre in Hubballi,  right-wing outfits and Young Advocates Association have strongly objected to any such move.

The students studying engineering at Hubballi’s KLE College were detained by the police after  the release of a video in which they are allegedly heard singing a song which says ‘Pakistan zindabad.’ The college authorities then  lodged a complaint against them and the Gokul Road police in Hubballi detained them. Bajrang Dal activists even tried to attack the students while the police were taking them into custody.

Ashok Anvekara, president of the Advocate’s Association youth wing explained that a group of advocates are visiting Gokul Road police station to seek clarity on the issue as rumours are doing the rounds. “Non-bailable sections have been slapped on them and the students cannot get bail,” he said asserting that no one will represent those who go against the nation, in court.

When this newspaper contacted  Gokul Road police station, the cops maintained that the investigation is under progress and the students have not been released yet. The police have registered an FIR and slapped charges under IPC 124A, 153B, 153C, 505 (2) read with 34 on them.

