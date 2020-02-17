Monday, Feb 17, 2020 | Last Update : 03:38 AM IST

Coronavirus: India to send medical supplies to China

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Feb 17, 2020, 2:16 am IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2020, 2:16 am IST

The final samples of all the people quarantined at the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) facility were collected by a team of doctors on Friday.

 Indian nationals who were airlifted from coronavirus-hit Hubei province of China’s Wuhan at the ITBPs quarantine facility at Chhawla in New Delhi, Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: India has decided to send medical supplies to China in solidarity in the wake of Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak there, saying New Delhi “will do everything within its means to support the people of China in this hour of crisis”.

Noting that the “people of city of Wuhan and the province of Hubei are the worst affected by the epidemic” and that ‘they have a very special place in the hearts of the Indian people”, the Indian Embassy in Beijing tweeted that “with courage, persistence and effective measures we will be able to overcome the crisis”.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry has constituted central teams of experts for examination of villages bordering Nepal for novel coronavirus infection.

In other developments, all 406 people, who are housed at an ITBP quarantine facility after being brought back from Wuhan, have tested negative for novel Coronavirus in the latest sample examination and will be discharged in a phased manner beginning Monday, officials said.

The Indian Embassy tweeted, “Ambassador @VikramMisri (Ambassador in Beijing Vikram Misri) expresses his solidarity with the Chinese people and the government in the fight against #NovelCorona-virus epidemic. As a concrete step to tackle the outbreak, India will soon send a consignment of medical supplies to China. The people of city of Wuhan and the province of Hubei are the worst affected by the epidemic. They have a very special place in the hearts of the Indian people. With coura-ge, persistence and effective measures we will be able to overcome the crisis. India will do everythi-ng within its means to su-pport the people of China in this hour of crisis.”

News agency reports citing officials meanwhile stated that all 406 people, who are housed at an ITBP quarantine facility here after being brought back from Wuhan, have tested negative for novel Coronavirus in the latest sample examination and will be discharged in a phased manner beginning Monday.

The final samples of all the people quarantined at the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) facility were collected by a team of doctors on Friday. The final coronavirus test reports of all 406 people have been found negative, an ITBP spokesperson was cited as saying on Sunday.

