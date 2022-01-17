Monday, Jan 17, 2022 | Last Update : 09:16 AM IST

Legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj passes away

PTI
Published : Jan 17, 2022, 8:25 am IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2022, 8:25 am IST

The Kathak exponent, one of India's best known artistes, had been suffering from a kidney ailment and was under dialysis treatment

Birju Maharaj (Twitter)
 Birju Maharaj (Twitter)

New Delhi: Legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj died at his home here in the early hours of Monday, his granddaughter said. He would have been 84 next month.

Maharaj-ji, as he was popularly known, died surrounded by his family and disciples. They were playing antakshari' after dinner when he suddenly took ill, Ragini Maharaj told PTI.

 

The Kathak exponent, one of India's best known artistes, had been suffering from a kidney ailment and was under dialysis treatment. He probably died of a cardiac arrest, his granddaughter said.

We took him to hospital immediately but we could not save him, she said. 

