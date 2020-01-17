Friday, Jan 17, 2020 | Last Update : 04:10 AM IST

India, All India

PMC scam accused to stay in jail

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 17, 2020, 2:48 am IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2020, 2:48 am IST

Supreme Court stays HC order allowing shifting of promoters from jail.

Supreme Court of India
 Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Bombay high court order on the shifting of two HDIL promoters — Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan — accused in the multi-crore scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank from Arthur Road jail to their residences.

A top court bench comprising Chief Justice S.A. Bobde, Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice Surya Kant partially stayed the operation of the Bombay high court order limited to stalling the shifting of Wadhawans from Arthur Road jail to their residence on a plea by the Centre.

The Bombay high court had on Wednesday ordered the shifting of Wadhawans from jail to their residence. The high court had directed the jail superintendent to shift both the accused to their residence along with two guards.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, in a mentioning, urged the court to stay the operation of the high court order limited to the extent of shifting of Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan, who happen to be father and son, to their residence.

Pointing out that both were accused in the `7,000-crore bank scam and after being shifted to their residence they would wander freely, Mr Mehta urged the court to take the matter on board and stay the shifting of the Wadhawans.

However, CJI Bobde asked the solicitor general to mention the matter again after their petition against the high court order is numbered by the registry.

While seeking the stay of the high court order on the shifting of the Wadhawans, solicitor general Mehta told the court that the other part of the high court order relating to the sale of the assets of the accused promoters under the supervision of the court-monitored committee may continue to operate.

Tags: supreme court, pmc scam

Latest From India

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

S Jaishankar holds talks with visiting Iran minister

DSP Davinder Singh

DSP tortured, framed people in false cases

BJP president and Union home minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah says NDA will fight under CM Nitish Kumar

The police officer identified the arrested persons as Ajaz Ahmad Sheikh, Umar Hamid, Imtiyaz Chikla alias Imran and Naseer Mir, all residents of Hazratbal, and Sahil Gojri of Soura area of Srinagar. (Photo: File)

J&K police claim 5 JeM men held, Jan 26 hit averted

MOST POPULAR

1

Horrible news for Apple as new iPhone design leaks

2

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

3

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

4

Forget the iPhone 12; this 2020 iPhone is way more exciting

5

New Apple iPhone 12 teased with ‘Real Full-Screen’

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham