J&K police claim 5 JeM men held, Jan 26 hit averted

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday claim-ed that it has busted a Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) module which was planning a major terror strike ahead of Republic Day and arrested five of its members.

Deputy inspector general of police (Central Kashmir), V.K. Birdi, while addressing a hurriedly called press conference, said that following investigations into a grenade attack in Srinagar’s Habak area on January 8, the police arrested five persons involved in the incident. “During the course of investigation, these persons confessed their involvement also in executing a terror attack (a grenade blast) near Sir Syed Gate of University of Kashmir’s main campus at nearby Hazratbal on November 26 last year,” he said.

Mr Birdi said that “incriminating material, including arms and other explosive substance, were recovered during the course of investigations” and that “further investigation in the matter is in progress”. He added, “The police is also investigating their complicity in other terror crime incidents”.

Later, the J&K police tweeted, “In a major success the Srinagar police busts Jaish module. Two grenade blasts in Hazratbal area worked out. Major attack averted ahead of Republic Day. Five terror operatives arrested. Huge explosive material recovered.”

Separately, a police statement said, “The investigation, so far, has revealed their motives to enforce shutdowns and paralyse normal life activities in Srinagar City and further plans to execute sensational incidents like terror attacks and causing improvised explosive device (IED) explosions”.

The police officer identified the arrested persons as Ajaz Ahmad Sheikh, Umar Hamid, Imtiyaz Chikla alias Imran and Naseer Mir, all residents of Hazratbal, and Sahil Gojri of Soura area of Srinagar.

The J&K police also claimed arresting a Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) “associate” of in Awantipore area of southern Pulwama district. It identified the accused as Ishfaq Ahmad Dar alias Maheed, a resident of Pulwama’s Dangerpora-Padgampora village.

“He has been assisting the active terrorists of proscribed outfit LeT operating in the areas of Padgampora, Sonrigund, Gulzarpora, Beighpora, Reshipora and Dangerpora areas of Awantipora,” the police said, adding, “He was involved in threatening and intimidating civilians residing in the area and also in providing logistic support and assistance to LeT terrorists operating in the areas of Awantipora”.