Friday, Dec 16, 2022 | Last Update : 11:22 PM IST

  India   All India  16 Dec 2022  'PLA patrol transgression was firmly contested', Lt Gen Kalita on Tawang clash
'PLA patrol transgression was firmly contested', Lt Gen Kalita on Tawang clash

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Dec 16, 2022, 1:52 pm IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2022, 1:52 pm IST

Lt Gen Kalita underlined that the border situation on the Northern frontiers has been stable and under the firm control of the Indian army

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (ANI)
Kolkata: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita informed on Friday that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops of China had "transgressed" the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Yangtse in Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh but was contested by the Indian soldiers "very firmly" during the latest clash between the two sides.

Lt Gen Kalita also underlined that the border situation on the Northern frontiers has been stable and under the "firm control" of the Indian army after the clash.

He said at the Vijay Diwas celebration in the Eastern Command headquarters: Fort William, "There are differing perceptions across the Northern borders on the LAC. There are eight recognised disputed areas where the differing perceptions are acknowledged by both sides. In one of those areas of the LAC, the PLA patrol had transgressed which was contested very firmly and resolutely by our forces on ground leading to some amount of physical violence."

Interestingly, defence minister Rajnath Singh told the parliament on December 13, "On 09 December 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo."

Lt Gen Kalita elaborated, "But I am happy to say that it was contained at the local level and resorting to the existing bilateral mechanism and protocol which are in place, though minor injuries were there to the soldiers on both sides. I would also like to request you not to listen to any rumors. There have been no major injuries. There have been only minor injuries."

He added, "The local commanders were able to resolve the issue by carrying out negotiations, resorting to the existing protocol. That was followed by a flag meeting at the delegation level at Bumla where the issue has been resolved further. Presently I would like to assure everybody that the border areas along the Northern Frontier are stable and we are firmly in control."

The Eastern Army Commander also stressed on the rapid infrastructure development in the North East. "Improvement in infrastructure primarily helps in enhancing our operational capabilities, whether in terms of mobilisation of forces or increasing our capabilities to move our forces to our designated areas in short time. Infrastructure doesn't merely mean road infrastructure. It also means railways, airports, helipads and communication infrastructure as well. In last 10-15 years, all have noticed a huge push in infrastructure development particularly in the border areas which are definitely going to enhance our operational capabilities," he said.

On the reports of fresh infrastructure build-up by China to it's side of Doklam, Lt Gen Kalita noted, "Doklam stand-off took place in 2017 which was the primarily the result of a PLA attempt of constructing a particular road in the area that was about differing perceptions leading to a 73-day stand off. Thereafter, issues were resolved through negotiations and a protocol which is being followed by both sides. There are regular interactions between the local commanders so that no new construction comes up on both sides. Those issues are being resolved at the local level itself. There is no fresh development, I should say, as far as Doklam is concerned on infrastructure building."

Tags: lieutenant general rana pratap kalita, tawang sector, tawang clash
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

