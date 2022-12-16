Friday, Dec 16, 2022 | Last Update : 11:22 PM IST

  India   All India  16 Dec 2022  India, China see frequent face-offs along the border
India, All India

India, China see frequent face-offs along the border

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Dec 16, 2022, 7:22 am IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2022, 7:22 am IST

India is in an extremely strong position in the area with the required strength

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command, Lt Gen MM Naravane, arrives to review the security situation and operational preparedness and interect with troops in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh, in Tawang in April 2019. (PTI file photo)
 General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command, Lt Gen MM Naravane, arrives to review the security situation and operational preparedness and interect with troops in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh, in Tawang in April 2019. (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: The Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang, which saw an India-China clash last week, has witnessed similar face-offs several times over the past few years. The Indian post in this area is at a height of 17,000 feet, overlooking the Chinese position, which gives the Indian side an advantage.

“Usually the face-offs in this area occur in the September-October period before winter. This year, surprisingly, the Chinese came in December. They do it routinely every year. The intensity of the face-off varies from one year to another,” a source said.

India is in an extremely strong position in the area with the required strength. “We had information about their build-up and were prepared for them,” said sources.  “The front post has around 20-30 people but there is another post near it and has a larger number of troops positioned. The troops from the second post were also present during the clash,” said sources. They denied that any firing incident happened during the clash.

The area had seen a two-and-a-half-month face-off during the Kargil war between Indian and Chinese troops. The Chinese have been raising the issue of removal of the post periodically from many years now during flag officers’ meetings. However, sources see it as an isolated incident.

“The overall situation in the Northeast and Ladakh is currently stable and quiet,” said one source.

Since the military stand-off with China in May 2020, the Indian Army has increased its force deployment all along the LAC and has maintained a high level of alert.

Indian and Chinese soldiers regularly indulge in face-offs at the LAC due to differences in perception about the boundary. However, since 2020, Chinese soldiers have become more aggressive during these face-offs and have been sending larger groups of its soldiers. PLA troops even use improvised weapons, including iron rods studded with nails, to attack the Indian soldiers.

This is third straight winter when Indian Army troops will be stationed in forward positions in the Ladakh sector. The Indian Air Force is also carrying out sorties to prevent the Chinese aircraft from coming closer to the LAC.

Tags: india china face-off, tawang sector, tawang clash
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The Prime Minister’s Office also said Mr Modi “briefed” the Russian President about India’s current presidency of G-20, of which Russia is also a member. (Photo: PTI)

Dialogue and diplomacy only way forward to resolve Ukraine crisis: PM Modi to Putin

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (ANI)

'PLA patrol transgression was firmly contested', Lt Gen Kalita on Tawang clash

Two civilians were killed and another injured in a firing incident outside a military camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district early Friday. (Representational image: PTI file)

Firing outside Army camp in J-K's Rajouri, two civilians killed

Gandhi, Venugopal, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and other senior leaders of the party began the morning leg of the yatra from the Meena High Court in Dausa. (Twitter/@INCIndia)

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to mark Day-100 with Jaipur concert

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham