Dialogue and diplomacy only way forward to resolve Ukraine crisis: PM Modi to Putin

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone and reiterated to him that “dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward” to resolve the Ukraine conflict, India said Friday. In a separate statement, Russia said that “at the request of (PM) Narendra Modi, (President) Vladimir Putin gave a fundamental assessments of Russia’s line on the Ukrainian direction”.

In a statement from New Delhi, the Prime Minister’s Office also said Mr Modi “briefed” the Russian President about India’s current presidency of G-20, of which Russia is also a member, and that the two leaders “reviewed several aspects of the bilateral relationship, including energy cooperation, trade and investments, defence and security cooperation, and other key areas”. Moscow in its statement said the two leaders “expressed satisfaction with the high level of bilateral cooperation developing on the principles of the Russian-Indian special and privileged strategic partnership … (and) discussed in detail the prospects for practical interaction in such areas as mutual investment, energy, agriculture, transport and logistics”.

It may be noted that with the current year nearly over, the annual bilateral summit between the two nations has not taken place this year amid indications it may take place only next year. Russia has also emerged as a major supplier of oil to India and bilateral trade between the two has therefore galloped at a rapid pace this year.

Russia had also recently appreciated India’s stand in joining the Western-led oil price cap mechanism on Russian oil. It may be recalled that at the Uzbek city of Samarkand three months ago, the two leaders had met when Mr Modi had told Mr Putin that “this is not an era of war”.

In a statement on Friday, the PMO said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation. Following up on their meeting in Samarkand on the sidelines of the SCO summit, the two leaders reviewed several aspects of the bilateral relationship, including energy cooperation, trade and investments, defence & security cooperation, and other key areas.”

The PMO added: “In the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Prime Minister reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward. The Prime Minister briefed President Putin on India’s ongoing presidency of the G-20, highlighting its key priorities.  He also looked forward to both countries working together during India’s chairship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. The leaders agreed to remain in regular touch with each other.”

In its statement, Russia said: “On December 16, President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Having expressed satisfaction with the high level of bilateral cooperation developing on the principles of the Russian-Indian special and privileged strategic partnership, the leaders discussed in detail the prospects for practical interaction in such areas as mutual investment, energy, agriculture, transport and logistics.

Moscow added: “They also underscored the importance of continuing close coordination within the framework of international organisations, including in the context of the Indian presidency in the G-20 and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation At the request of Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin gave fundamental assessments of Russia's line on the Ukrainian direction. It was agreed to continue personal contacts.”

