Rahul Gandhi seeks resignation of Ajay Mishra over Lakhimpur Kheri 'murder'

ANI
Published : Dec 16, 2021, 1:21 pm IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2021, 1:21 pm IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (AFP Photo)
New Delhi: Terming the Lakhimpur Kheri incident 'a murder', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday reiterated his demand for removal of Ajay Kumar Mishra as Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs and alleged that the Minister who killed farmers should resign and be punished.

Speaking at the Lok Sabha today, the Wayanad MP said, "We should be allowed to speak about the murder that was committed in Lakhimpur Kheri, where there was an involvement of the Minister and about which it has been said that it was a conspiracy."

"The Minister who killed farmers should resign and be punished," he added.

Several Congress MPs in Lok Sabha, including Rahul Gandhi, earlier on Wednesday have moved an adjournment motion in the House over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident demanding the removal of Ajay Kumar Mishra as Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs.

Notably, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case on Tuesday termed the Lakhimpur violence that led to the death of eight people as "a pre-planned conspiracy".

 

Local farmers had blamed Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' and his son Ashish for the violence that claimed the lives of four farmers and a local journalist among others during a farmers' protest.
Allegedly, they were mowed down by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of the minister in Lakhimpur Kheri. Videos were being circulated on social media, where a Mahindra Thar was seen knocking down protesters from behind.

The minister and his son have denied the charges. However, Ashish Mishra and several others have been booked for murder.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm following the Opposition's protest in the House over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and their demand for the immediate resignation of Minister Ajay Misra Teni.

 

