Thursday, Dec 16, 2021 | Last Update : 11:19 AM IST

  India   All India  16 Dec 2021  Lok Sabha stalled as Opposition erupts over Lakhimpur report
India, All India

Lok Sabha stalled as Opposition erupts over Lakhimpur report

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Dec 16, 2021, 8:29 am IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2021, 8:29 am IST

MPs enter Well, demand sacking of MoS Ajay Mishra

Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)
  Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha session on Wednesday was a complete washout with the Opposition parties holding vociferous protests demanding that Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra be dismissed after the Special Investigation Team report termed the killing of four farmers and a journalist in Lakhimpur Kheri as a “pre-planned conspiracy”.

The Lok Sabha was due to hold a discussion on the crucial issue of price rise on Wednesday at a time when wholesale inflation has touched a 12-year high in November at a whopping 14.23 per cent hitting the common man hard who is already reeling under the impact of Covid-19.

 

Unlike the Rajya Sabha, which has been rocked over the suspension of 12 Opposition MPs, the Lok Sabha’s proceedings have mostly been smooth through most of December. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had given an adjournment motion notice in the House over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, told reporters that the government was not allowing the Opposition to speak, and so the House was being disrupted. “We have said a judgment has come and that a minister is involved, a discussion be allowed. But they don’t want to discuss,” said Mr Gandhi. “It has been said that it (Lakhimpur Kheri incident) is a conspiracy. It obviously is. Everyone knows whose son is involved, we want the minister (MoS home Ajay Mishra) to resign. We want a discussion in Parliament, but the PM refuses. They are making excuses,” he said.

 

As soon as the Lok Sabha met in the morning, the Opposition members, including those from the Congress, DMK and some Left parties, sought to raise the issue. Later, they began shouting slogans, displaying placards and several members trooped into the Well. They were holding placards which read “Sack farmers killer” and “Modi sack Teni”.

The members did not yield to the repeated pleas of Speaker Om Birla that the issue could be raised after Question Hour, and the vociferous protests continued.

“My effort is always to conduct Question Hour so that the good tradition continues and important questions are taken up... I always give adequate time to members to raise issues... You (protesting MPs) are disrupting Question Hour. It is not a good tradition and does not give respect to the House. You don’t want to have a discussion,” Mr Birla said. After this, he adjourned the House till 2 pm. However, when the House again met in the afternoon, the Opposition members began their protests. After this, within about 10 minutes, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day.

 

Tags: lakhimpur kheri violence, lok sabha proceedings, ruckus in parliament
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Presently, the minimum age of marriage for men is 21 but for women, it is 18. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Cabinet clears proposal to raise minimum age of marriage for women from 18 to 21

Mamata Banerjee (PTI file image)

'Khela Hobe' in 2024; BJP will be defeated across India in LS polls: Mamata

A worker disguised as Santa conducts thermal screening of a child as he arrives at a school that reopened after the Maharashtra government allowed schools to reopen for Ist to IVth classes, in Thane. (Photo: PTI)

India adds 7,974 new Covid infections, 15 per cent higher than yesterday

Army Chief Gen M M Naravane. (Photo: PTI)

Army Chief Gen Naravane takes charge as chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham