Violence unfortunate, CAA does not affect any citizen of any religion: PM Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
PM Modi also appealed the citizens to stay away from any sort of rumour mongering and falsehoods.

(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A day after Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim university protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tweeted: “Violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act were unfortunate and deeply distressing.”

“Debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but, never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos,” he said.

He said the need of the hour was for all of us to work together for the development of India and the empowerment of every Indian, especially the poor, downtrodden and marginalised. He also said that we cannot allow groups with vested interest to divide us and create disturbance.

“I want to unequivocally assure my fellow Indians that CAA does not affect any citizen of India of any religion. No Indian has anything to worry regarding this Act. This Act is only for those who've faced years of persecution outside and have no other place to go except India,” he added.

Amended citizenship law illustrates India's centuries-old culture of acceptance, harmony, compassion and brotherhood, said PM Modi. He also appealed the citizens to stay away from any sort of rumour mongering and falsehoods.

