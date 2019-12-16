Monday, Dec 16, 2019 | Last Update : 12:40 PM IST

India, All India

SC to hear tomorrow on violence against students protests at Jamia, AMU

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 16, 2019, 10:58 am IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2019, 11:27 am IST

The Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Monday said the 'rioting' must stop and there should be peace.

(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Tuesday pleas which have alleged police atrocities on students holding protests against the amended Citizenship Act at the Aligarh Muslim University and the Jamial Millia Islamia University here.

The Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Monday said the "rioting" must stop and there should be peace.

"What we want is for the rioting to stop. We have enough experience of how rioting takes place. We can't decide on this kind of atmosphere. Why was property destroyed? Buses were burnt. We will take cognisance and decide in peaceful frame of mind. Whoever started rioting, let them stop first," Justice Bobde added.

The bench added: "If protests and violence and damage of public property will be there, we will not hear the matter".

A group of lawyers led by senior advocate Indira Jaising and Collin Gonsalves mentioned the matter before the court urging it to take suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the alleged violence unleashed against students who are holding protest against the Act.

Tags: citizenship act protests, aligarh muslim university, jamia millia islamia university, delhi protests, delhi police, up police
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

After Jamia, protest erupts at Lucknow's Nadwa College against citizenship law

She requested people to join the movement in a peaceful manner within the ambit of the law. (Photo: File)

Mamata Banerjee to hold rally in Kolkata to protest against CAA, NRC

Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from UP's Bangermau, was expelled from the party in August, 2019. (Photo: File)

Delhi court to deliver verdict in Unnao rape case against Kuldeep Sengar today

Singh said around 15 students have been arrested and the police would identify and act against everyone who indulged in violence. (Photo: File)

Evacuating Aligarh University today, sending all students home: UP top cop

MOST POPULAR

1

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

2

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

3

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

4

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

5

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham