Savarkar's grandson asks Uddhav Thackeray to thrash Rahul Gandhi

Ranjit Savarkar was referring to the comments made by Rahul Gandhi at a public rally in Delhi.

On Sunday evening, Ranjit Savarkar reminded Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, of his past remarks that those who insult VD Savarkar should be thrashed at a public square. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: V D Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar on Sunday appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to 'thrash' Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in public for 'insulting' the late Hindutva icon by his remarks.

Addressing the "Bharat Bachao Rally", Rahul Gandhi rejected the BJP's demand for apology for his "rape in India" barb, and added that his name was Rahul Gandhi, not "Rahul Savarkar", and he will never apologise for speaking the truth.

The Sena heads the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government comprising the Congress and the NCP.

"Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly alleged that my grandfather had apologised to the British, which is not true. My grandfather had only agreed to the terms and conditions of the British to get freed from jail. He never swore allegiance to the British," Ranjit Savarkar said.

A political firestorm has erupted over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the Hindutva icon.