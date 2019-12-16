Prevailing situation 'volatile', created by BJP-RSS, says Kerala CM Vijayan

'They are trying to implement their agenda. The volatile situation prevailing in the country,' said Vijayan.

"India is a secular country that has space for people from every religion. The passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is inviting widespread protests across the country. We are sending out the message that Kerala is together in our fight against CAA," he added. (Photo: ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: At times when several non-BJP ruled states are up-in-ante against the Centre over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, in Kerala both the ruling dispensation and Opposition are on the same dais as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and LoP Ramesh Chennithala held a joint protest against the amended Act here in Assembly on Monday.

Chief Minister Vijayan said that the prevailing situation was "volatile" and was created by BJP-RSS combine.

"Muslims are being kept away in CAA. Afghanistan is included but neighbours Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan are avoided. This cannot be accepted. It is against the Constitution to divide people on religious line.CAA is anti-democratic," he said.

"Idea of India is created by its people. The Indian culture is all-inclusive that has accepted the diversity and included people from all religions. Modern India has been built as a result of many struggles. India has always upheld its values. When these values erode, it will affect the country. We won't accept any decision that tends to destroy the ethos inscribed in the Constitution,” he added.

Several non-BJP ruled states are averse to implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed from Parliament earlier this week and became an Act with President Ram Nath Kovind giving his assent on November 12.