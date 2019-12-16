Monday, Dec 16, 2019 | Last Update : 01:01 AM IST

India, All India

Jamia violence: Some political leaders demand probe, others call protestors 'anarchists'

PTI
Published : Dec 16, 2019, 12:06 am IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2019, 12:06 am IST

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury condemned the police action against the students and termed the force's entry into the varsity "illegal".

A man during a protest against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) at Sanmtragachi in Howrah district of West Bengal. (Photo: PTI)
 A man during a protest against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) at Sanmtragachi in Howrah district of West Bengal. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: As violence rocked South Delhi over the amended citizenship law on Sunday, some politicians reacted with shock and demanded an inquiry into the incident, while others called the protestors "anarchists" who do not consider the Constitution "sacrosanct".

At least six policemen and more than 50 others were injured during the clash over the law that seeks to provide citizenship rights to religious minorities from three neighbouring countries who arrived in India to escape religious persecution. Blaming the Centre's BJP government for the police action in Jamia varsity campus, the Congress accused it of having failed in its duty to maintain peace in the country and leaving even Delhi "burning" after Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya.

"From the North East to Assam, West Bengal and now in Delhi. The BJP government has failed in its duty to maintain peace in the nation. They must take responsibility and restore peace in our country," the Congress said on its official Twitter handle. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked if it was justified that the police entered the Jamia University campus library and beat up students and lob tear gas shells at them. "Delhi is burning, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya are burning. Violence is spreading in Bengal, the Home Minister does not have the courage to go the northeast, Japan PM's visit had to be cancelled, but Modiji is happy doing poll campaign in Jharkhand. "Those who oppose it are dubbed as traitors and Jamia is the recent example of this," he said.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury condemned the police action against the students and termed the force's entry into the varsity "illegal". "Police entry here is illegal. Bursting into the library, teargassing, using force and marching students out with hands raised is simply not done. We strongly condemn this. "This is the reason why the violence and its handling in Delhi is deeply suspect. We have seen that the conduct of Delhi Police, which comes directly under the Central govt, has been questionable in dealing with students of central universities in Delhi in the past as well," tweeted Yechury.

National vice-president of the BJP Baijayant Jay Panda said that the protests in Delhi showed why the Citizenship Amendment Law was required. "The vandalism & arson by “protestors” shd make it clear to any who still have doubts why #CitizenshipAmendmentAct & #NRC are needed "These people are far from being the concerned citizens they claim to be. They are anarchists to whom neither constitution nor citizenship is sacrosanct," he tweeted. Former Minister of Finance and External Affairs Yashwant Sinha said, "This is the 1974 moment of Modi sarkar. The beginning of the end."

Tags: citizenship amendment bill, jamia violence

Latest From India

A student claimed that after the policemen used force, some protesters torched buses and indulged in vandalism. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

'Treated like criminals' by cops: Jamia students

Carrying posters and placards, TMC members shouted slogans against the Modi government and demanded that the new citizenship law be immediately scrapped. (Photo: File)

Mamata asks district to provide food to stranded passengers amid CAA unrest

Thackeray said that issues like citizenship amendment act (CAA) were being raised to 'divert attention' of the people from real issues like 'lack of security to women, unemployment and a farm crisis.' (Photo: File)

'Insult to Savarkar's views': Maha CM Uddhav to BJP over new citizenship law

'Earlier, Shiv Sena was with us and all the decisions were taken together. Now, the same Shiv Sena is opposing all those decisions and stopping work,' Fadnavis said. (Photo: File)

'Shiv Sena opposing projects they agreed upon when with us': Devendra Fadnavis

MOST POPULAR

1

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

2

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

3

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

4

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

5

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham