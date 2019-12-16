Monday, Dec 16, 2019 | Last Update : 10:18 AM IST

India, All India

Initiate probe against Delhi cops for violence against Jamia students: Cong

ANI
Published : Dec 16, 2019, 9:03 am IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2019, 9:28 am IST

Khera said that the Vice-Chancellor of the University has stated that police had entered the university without any permission.

Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Ragini Nayak along with others addressed the media related to the protests in Delhi pertaining to Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the "violence" against Jamia Millia Islamia students, on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Congress has demanded a thorough probe from the government in action carried out by Delhi Police against students of Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday.

Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Ragini Nayak along with others addressed the media related to the protests in Delhi pertaining to Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the "violence" against Jamia Millia Islamia students, on Sunday.

"It is our constitutional right to protest. Anyone who protests in this country is called a Pakistani. See the condition of Northeast states today and now the fire has spread to Delhi. Still, the Prime Minister is not getting enough of the campaigns. We demand that the kind of violence done by the police on youth and the way police personnel resorted to lathi-charge, the matter should be investigated," said Khera.

He added, "If we pick up the history of the government of the last five years we will see that the youth has been brutally attacked, especially the university students. Be it JNU, Hyderabad University, Allahabad University, Banaras Hindu University and now the students of Jamia Millia Islamia are being lathi-charged."

Condemning the "violence" that students faced yesterday, Khera said that the Vice-Chancellor of the University has stated that police had entered the university without any permission, breaking all the rules.

"Tear gas were used in the hostel rooms and library and bullets are also fired. What kind of government is this? Japan's Prime Minister had to visit India but he is unable to do so, the ministers of Bangladesh are unable to visit India. Our own Home Minister is unable to visit the Northeast state. Such is the condition of this country," said Khera.

"The Home Minister should also take the responsibility, Delhi Police comes under him and Delhi's law and order system is his responsibility," he added.

Meanwhile, Ragini stated that Congress party strictly condemns the ongoing "violence on the students by the "Modi government".

"Violence cannot be solved by violence. This government is trying to make universities a political arena. Suppressing the voice of students is non-democratic and non-constitutional. We believe that protests should not turn into violence but people have the right to protest. It has been reported that a boy has been shot in Jamia, reports are yet to be confirmed," said Ragini.

