Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021 | Last Update : 12:42 PM IST

  India   All India  16 Nov 2021  'Emergency meeting' held with adjoining states over depleting air quality in Delhi
India, All India

'Emergency meeting' held with adjoining states over depleting air quality in Delhi

ANI
Published : Nov 16, 2021, 12:05 pm IST
Updated : Nov 16, 2021, 12:05 pm IST

The Supreme court lashed out at the Centre and Delhi government for severe AQI

SC said that the hue and cry over farmers stubble burning is without factual basis as according to Centre it contributed to less than 10 per cent of the air pollution in Delhi. (AFP)
 SC said that the hue and cry over farmers stubble burning is without factual basis as according to Centre it contributed to less than 10 per cent of the air pollution in Delhi. (AFP)

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas is holding an "emergency meeting" to discuss the depleting air quality, on Monday.

The virtual meeting is being attended by Chief Secretaries, other officials of states, and environment bodies such as the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

 

The meeting was scheduled on an urgent basis after the Supreme court intervened and raised concern over the pollution levels in Delhi and adjoining states, ranging between very poor and severe categories.

According to sources,CAQM also convened an urgent meeting on Sunday where it asked Delhi and other NCR states to prepare to implement 'emergency' measures listed under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap).

The Supreme court lashed out at the Centre and Delhi government for severe AQI.

"Tell us how we can reduce AQI from 500 at least by 200 points. Take some urgent measures. Can you think of two days lockdown or something? How can people live?" the apex court asked Centre.

 

It also observed that now, it has become a fashion to bash the farmers, whether it's the Delhi government or someone else.

It said that the hue and cry over farmers stubble burning is without factual basis as according to Centre it contributed to less than 10 per cent of the air pollution in Delhi.

"There was ban on firecrackers, what happened with that?" the top court had asked.

Tags: air quality index (aqi), air pollution, delhi government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. (ANI Photo)

PM Modi unveils Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue at CAG office on 1st Audit Diwas

A health worker takes swab samples of a passenger to test for COVID-19, at a bus stand in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (AP/Ajit Solanki)

India reports less than 9000 COVID-19 cases, lowest in 287 days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Maha Sammelan', in Bhopal, Monday, November 15, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Tribals now 'partners' in India's growth, says PM Modi

India on Monday allowed fully vaccinated foreign travellers from a list of 99 countries to enter without the need to quarantine themselves. (Representational Photo:AFP)

India opens up for foreigners for first time since pandemic began

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham