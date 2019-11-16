Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto meal prices hiked

Officials added that the revision in food prices has been done after several years with an “aim to improve variety, hygiene and quality of food”.

As per new pricing, tea will cost Rs 35, (up by Rs 6), breakfast Rs 140 (up by Rs 7), lunch and dinner Rs 245 (up by Rs 15) in first class AC and executive class.

New Delhi: Those who prefer to take meals on trains will have to shell out more as the Railways has decided to increase food prices on its trains like Shatabdi, Duronto and Rajdhani. However, rate of Janta Meal has been kept unchanged at Rs 20.

Officials added that the revision in food prices has been done after several years with an “aim to improve variety, hygiene and quality of food.” Officials said that the food tariff of Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto trains has been revised after six years since the last revision in 2013, while the tariff of standard meals has been changed for Mail, Express trains after 7 years; it was last revised in 2012.

In second AC, third AC and chair car, tea will cost Rs 20 (up by Rs 5), breakfast Rs 105 (up by Rs 8), lunch and dinner Rs 185 (up by Rs 10).

The revised catering tariff will be effective from March 29, 2020 on Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains and with immediate effect on other mail and express trains. Railways officials clarifed that revision in catering charges will be applicable only for those passengers who opt for catering services in trains. Railway ministry in its statement said that in order to arrive at realistic prices, a committee was set up by to examine and recommend the revision in menu and tariff of these services.

“The Committee scientifically examined all aspects of costing keeping in mind the objective to provide good quality and hygienic food to the travelling passengers on Indian Railways. Based on the reports of the Committee, the revised menu and tariff have been notified. The quality of meals on trains is contingent on rational pricing and factors like cost of raw material, WPI, CPI, etc. which have increased over the years,” Railways said while adding affordability, availability of regional cuisine and variety in standard meals to passengers has also been taken care of.

Catering services in trains is provided by IRCTC under two categories — pre-paid for Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto trains where catering charges are included in the ticket fare (on opt-in basis) and post –paid catering services like on other Mail, Express where standard meals and other food items are made available on sale.

Railway officials said that in order to give variety to passengers, it has been decided to introduce “Snack Meal’ with regional items at the rate of Rs 50 and to offer Biryani, due to its popularity, as a standard meal variety and all three types — vegetarian, egg and chicken – at the pricing of Rs 80, Rs 90 and Rs 110, respectively.

It has also been decided to introduce Chicken Curry as an option in standard non-vegetarian meal in addition to the existing standard non-vegetarian meal with egg curry and standard vegetarian meal. So, there will be three categories of standard meals — standard vegetarian, standard non-vegetarian (with 2 eggs curry) and standard non-vegetarian (with Chicken Curry) against the existing two, Railway officials said.

“To prevent overcharging in the name of a-la-carte meals, it has now been decided that no a-la-carte meals shall be permitted for sale on Mail, Express trains. However, a la carte snacks items like samosa, pakoda, etc. will be permitted for sale,” railway officials added.