Sunday, Oct 16, 2022 | Last Update : 07:45 AM IST

  India   All India  16 Oct 2022  Delay in Justice delivery big challenge, says PM Modi
India, All India

Delay in Justice delivery big challenge, says PM Modi

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Oct 16, 2022, 6:50 am IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2022, 6:50 am IST

Prime minister bats for use of regional languages in legal system

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Kevadia (Gujarat):  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said delay in getting justice is one of the major challenges faced by the people of the country and a sensitive judicial system is essential for a capable nation and a harmonious society.

Since obscurity of law creates complexity, new laws should be written in a lucid manner and in regional languages to bring in "ease of justice" so that even the poor can easily understand them, he said, noting that legal language should not become a hurdle for citizens.

The PM was virtually addressing the inaugural session of the All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, near the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. Mr Modi also said that in the last eight years, his government has scrapped more than 1,500 old, obsolete and irrelevant laws, many of which continued from the time of British rule.

"Delay in getting justice is one of the major challenges being faced by the people of our country. But our judiciary is seriously working towards resolving this issue. In this 'amrit kaal', we will have to work together to tackle this," the Prime Minister said.


He noted that systems like alternative dispute resolution and Lok Adalats have helped reduce the burden on the courts and the poor get justice easily.

Stressing the use of regional languages in the legal system, Mr Modi said that they have to play a big role.

"Obscurity of law creates complexity. If law is comprehensible to the common man, it will have a different impact," he said.

He mentioned that in some countries, when a law is framed, it is decided in two ways -- one is by giving a detailed explanation of its legal terms using technical terminology and the other is by writing it in the regional language so that the common man can understand it.

"Therefore, while framing a law, our focus should be such that even the poor can understand the new law," he said.

He pointed out that some countries have the provision of deciding during the framing of a law as to how long it will remain effective.

"So in a way, the age and the expiry date of a law are determined when it is being framed. When that (stipulated) date comes, the same law is reviewed in new circumstances. In India, too, we will have to go ahead with the same spirit," Mr Modi said.

The Prime Minister mentioned that he has been raising the issue of the use of local languages in the legal system before the judiciary.

"The country is making many big efforts in this direction. We will need the support of logistics and infrastructure for the legal language not to become a hurdle for citizens and for every state to work in this direction. Similarly, there is a need to create a legal academic system in the mother tongue for the youth," he said.

He suggested that work needs to be done to make law courses in the mother tongue, for laws to be written in simple language, and for digital libraries of important cases from the high courts and the Supreme Court to be made available in the local language.

He emphasised that this will help increase the knowledge of law among common people and reduce the fear of heavy legal terminologies.


He further noted that to remove the legal hurdles lying in the way of innovation and ease of living, more than 32,000 compliances have been reduced for the convenience of people.

He also talked about the issue of speedy trials for undertrials and said the state governments should do their best for this.

"Sensitive justice system is an essential condition for a capable nation and a harmonious society. Which is why I raised the issue of undertrials in the meeting of chief justices of high courts," he said.

Mr Modi added that the three pillars of the Constitution -- judiciary, legislative and executive -- need to work in tandem.

Tags: prime minister modi
Location: India, Gujarat

Latest From India

Former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba arrives at the Nagpur Central Jail. (PTI file photo)

SC suspends Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU Prof. Saibaba in Maoist-links case

India ranked 107 out of 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2022 (Representational image: AP file photo)

Global Hunger Index: India ranks 107 of 121 nations, behind Pakistan, Nepal

Indian Army soldiers offer assistance to stranded tourists in North Sikkim (Photo by arrangement)

Army evacuates 550 tourists stranded in Sikkim landslide

In August several workers had entered the labour market, but were not able to find job. This pushed the unemployment rate from 6.83 per cent in July to 8.28 per cent in August. — Representational Image/DC

Sharp drop in jobless rate

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham