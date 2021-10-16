Saturday, Oct 16, 2021 | Last Update : 03:09 PM IST

Singhu border killing 'unfortunate', would not affect farmers' protest: Rakesh Tikait

ANI
Published : Oct 16, 2021, 1:11 pm IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2021, 1:11 pm IST

The deceased, about 35-36 years old, who used to work as a labourer, has no criminal record or affiliation with any political party

 Rakesh Tikait (PTI)

New Delhi: Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said the alleged killing of a man near the Singhu border was "unfortunate", but it will not affect the farmers' protest against the Centre's three farm laws.

"Whatever happened is wrong and unfortunate. Someone killed him and later the police arrested the killer. The matter is subject to investigation. It will not affect our protest," said Tikait.

 

On Friday, a corpse of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hansraj.

"An FIR has been registered in the case," said the DSP.

The man has been identified as Lakhbir Singh resident of village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The deceased, about 35-36 years old, who used to work as a labourer, has no criminal record or affiliation with any political party, informed the police.

