Saturday, Oct 16, 2021 | Last Update : 03:09 PM IST

  India   All India  16 Oct 2021  I am full-time, hands-on Congress President, says Sonia Gandhi at CWC meeting
India, All India

I am full-time, hands-on Congress President, says Sonia Gandhi at CWC meeting

ANI
Published : Oct 16, 2021, 1:18 pm IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2021, 1:18 pm IST

The interim Congress president said she had been wanting for the meeting ever since Parliament adjourned

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leader Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss the current political situation, upcoming Assembly polls, and organisational elections, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (PTI)
  Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leader Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss the current political situation, upcoming Assembly polls, and organisational elections, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (PTI)

New Delhi: Attempting to silence critics ahead of the crucial 2022 Assembly polls, interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said she is the "full-time and hands-on" party chief during her address at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi.

In her opening remark at the CWC meeting chaired by her, the interim Congress president said she had been wanting for the meeting ever since Parliament adjourned.

 

"Now that all of us are doubly vaccinated, I decided we could meet physically with our masks on," she said.
Addressing the issue of organisational elections, Gandhi said, "The entire organisation wants a revival of the Congress. But this requires unity and keeping the Party's interests paramount. Above all, it requires self-control and discipline. I am acutely conscious of the fact that I have been interim Congress President ever since the CWC asked me to return in this capacity in 2019."
Recalling that CWC has finalised a roadmap for electing a regular President by June 30, Gandhi said, "But the second wave of Covid-19 overtook the country and this deadline was extended indefinitely by the CWC in its meeting held on May 10, 2021."
Gandhi said the schedule for full-fledged organisational elections has been finalised and will bring clarity on the matter "once and for all."

 

"I am, if you will allow me to say so, a full-time and hands-on Congress President. In the last two years, a large number of our colleagues, particularly the younger ones have taken on leadership roles in taking party policies and programmes to the people--whether it be the agitation of farmers, provision of relief during the pandemic, highlighting issues of concern to youth and women, atrocities on Dalits, Adivasis and minorities, price rise, and the destruction of the public sector," she said.
Gandhi claimed that Congress has "never let issues of public importance and concern go unaddressed".

"You are aware that I have been taking them up with the Prime Minister as have Dr Manmohan Singh and Rahul. I have been interacting with like-minded political parties regularly. We have issued joint statements on national issues and coordinated our strategy in Parliament as well," she said.

 

In a veiled dig at the party's internal critics, especially G-23, Gandhi said she had always appreciated frankness, and added, "There is no need to speak to me through the media. So let us all have a free and honest discussion. But what should get communicated outside the four walls of this room is the collective decision of the CWC."

On the issue of forthcoming Vidhan Sabha elections, the Congress President said Congress' preparations had already begun a while back.
"Undoubtedly, we face many challenges but if we are united, if we are disciplined and if we focus on the Party's interests alone, I am confident that we will do well. The respective General Secretaries and In-Charges will be briefing us on the states individually and so I will not like to say anything more now on this subject," she noted.

 

She also wished for a full and speedy recovery of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who is admitted at AIIMS Delhi.

Tags: sonia gandhi, congress working committee (cwc)

Related Stories

Latest From India

Rakesh Tikait (PTI)

Singhu border killing 'unfortunate', would not affect farmers' protest: Rakesh Tikait

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi chairs Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at AICC office in Delhi (ANI)

Crucial Congress Working Committee meets to discuss organizational polls

: A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at a field in Tirunelveli. (PTI)

India records 15,981 COVID-19 cases, 166 fatalities in a day

Devotees gather around a

India logs 16,862 new COVID-19 cases, 379 fatalities

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham