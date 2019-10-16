Suicide drones, AI-based spy tech at top Army meet

The Army Design Bureau has brought around 40 companies to display their weapons during the Army Commanders’ Conference.

New Delhi: Indian Army’s top commanders on Tuesday checked high tech weapon systems, including counter-drone systems, suicide drones, artificial intelligence-based surveillance systems, drones capable of ferrying loads in high altitude like Siachen among others for induction as it prepares for hi-tech warfare.

The Army Comman-ders’ Conference is being held in the national capital from October 14-19, 2019. “These are the top commanders of the Indian Army. The idea was that they can check these weapons, discuss these weapons and see if they are required according to their specific requirements. These commanders also have high financial power to directly buy equipment,” said sources.

Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat has complimented his force for steadfastly facing various challenges along the eastern and western border, saying it has responded to difficult operational situations in the most “innovative” manner.

In his address at a conference of top commanders of the Army, Gen. Rawat particularly mentioned about the Army foiling operations by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) along the Line of Control, and activities by terrorists in the hinterland in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

Israel-based company showed loiter ammunition which are basically suicide drone, which loiters in the sky until the target is detected and then destroys it. “These are drones which double as missiles for precision strikes. They can also be used for surveillance purpose,” said a senior official.

Counter drone systems were also displayed which can detect an incoming UAV and destroy it. “High altitude drones were too shown which can take load of upto 50 kilograms at places which are over 9,000 feet.”

“There are many posts which are in very difficult terrain, so during war like situation these drones could be used to supply weapons and other essential equipment rapidly,” said the official.

Artificial intelligence-based systems were shown which can detect changes in large areas for surveillance purposes, electro-optical devices which can help to keep an eye on enemy during night and perimeter security devices were also shown to the officers.

The Army Design Bureau has brought around 40 companies to display their weapons during the conference.