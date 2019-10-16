Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019 | Last Update : 04:19 PM IST

Shiv Sena MP Nimbalkar attacked with knife at rally in Maharashtra

Published : Oct 16, 2019, 2:17 pm IST
The incident took place when Omraje Nimbalkar was addressing an election rally at Padoli Naigaon village in Kalamb taluka.

Mumbai:  Shiv Sena MP Omraje Nimbalkar was injured when an unidentified man attacked him with a knife in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place when Nimbalkar was addressing an election rally at Padoli Naigaon village. During the rally, a man along with a group came close to Nimbalkar, who represents the Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency, on the pretext of shaking hands with him, a police official said.

"While greeting the MP, the man attacked him with a knife and immediately fled. Nimbalkar got hurt on his hand but escaped a major injury because of his wrist watch," he said.

The Lok Sabha member's father Pawanraje Nimbalkar, who was a Congress leader, was shot dead in his car near Kalamboli on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on June 3, 2006. Former Lok Sabha MP Padamsinh Patil is the key accused in that case.

