Jyotiraditya Scindia writes to Kamal Nath over axing of local schemes

Bhopal: In his fresh attack against chief minister Kamal Nath, veteran Congress leader and AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday shot off a letter to the former regretting discontinuance of many welfare schemes in an area in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh.

In his letter, Mr Scindia said he found that many welfare schemes implemented earlier under the Backward Regions Grants Fund (BTGF) programme have been discontinued in Karera block in Shivpuri district, hitting developmental works in the area.

“I met local MLAs, office bearers of Congress, elected representatives of local bodies, social activists and common people during my visit to Karera. They have brought to my notice to the halt in developmental works in their areas due to discontinuance of many welfare schemes,” the letter written in Hindi said.

Mr Scindia also highlighted miseries of local farmers caused by damage to their standing crops due to heavy rains and floods and said the affected-peasants were yet to receive compensation for their crop loss.

Mr Scindia also raised the issue of stray cow menace in the area reminding the chief minister of his promise to build ‘Gaushalas’ or cattle shelters in every panchayat in the state.

Incidentally, the letter comes a day after he wrote a letter to the chief minister demanding compensation to and rehabilitation of two Dalit families in Shivpuri district who lost a child each in an incident of lynching by two men for defecating in the open recently.