Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019 | Last Update : 03:53 AM IST

India, All India

Jyotiraditya Scindia writes to Kamal Nath over axing of local schemes

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Oct 16, 2019, 2:06 am IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2019, 2:12 am IST

Incidentally, the letter comes a day after he wrote a letter to the chief minister demanding compensation to.

Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo: PTI)
 Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: In his fresh attack against chief minister Kamal Nath, veteran Congress leader and AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday shot off a letter to the former regretting discontinuance of many welfare schemes in an area in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh.

In his letter, Mr Scindia said he found that many welfare schemes implemented earlier under the Backward Regions Grants Fund (BTGF) programme have been discontinued in Karera block in Shivpuri district, hitting developmental works in the area.

“I met local MLAs, office bearers of Congress, elected representatives of local bodies, social activists and common people during my visit to Karera. They have brought to my notice to the halt in developmental works in their areas due to discontinuance of many welfare schemes,” the letter written in Hindi said.

Mr Scindia also highlighted miseries of local farmers caused by damage to their standing crops due to heavy rains and floods and said the affected-peasants were yet to receive compensation for their crop loss.

Mr Scindia also raised the issue of stray cow menace in the area reminding the chief minister of his promise to build ‘Gaushalas’ or cattle shelters in every panchayat in the state.

Incidentally, the letter comes a day after he wrote a letter to the chief minister demanding compensation to and rehabilitation of two Dalit families in Shivpuri district who lost a child each in an incident of lynching by two men for defecating in the open recently.

Tags: kamal nath, jyotiraditya scindia

Latest From India

J&K government spokesman Rohit Kansal (Photo: ANI)

J&K working hard to woo tourists, officials optimistic

Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat

Suicide drones, AI-based spy tech at top Army meet

PM Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi uses Dangal & Xi to woo Haryana

Farooq Abdullah’s sister Suriya and daughter Safiyah during a protest against the abrogration of Article 370 in Srinagar on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Farooq kin among 13 J&K women arrested over stir

MOST POPULAR

1

Flipkart ups ante against Amazon; to set up unit for food retail in India

2

New major iPhone warning as Apple continues to be disaster zone

3

Samsung may have mysterious, radical Galaxy smartphone lined up

4

Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm review: A smartwatch or a smart watch?

5

Introducing iPhone 12; the most far-out Apple concept you will ever see

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham