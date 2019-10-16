Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019 | Last Update : 03:53 AM IST

India, All India

J&K working hard to woo tourists, officials optimistic

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Oct 16, 2019, 2:18 am IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2019, 2:18 am IST

Govt withdrew the August 2 security advisory and said that tourists keen on visiting J&K shall be provided all necessary assistance.

J&K government spokesman Rohit Kansal (Photo: ANI)
 J&K government spokesman Rohit Kansal (Photo: ANI)

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government has begun an all-out effort to woo tourists, more than two months after evicting them from the Valley.

The officials said that there are encouraging signs of tourists returning to Kashmir as dozens of holidaymakers from various parts of the country visited the Valley’s premier resort Gulmarg past week and more are expected to come in the coming days.

“This is a good sign. We’re hopeful of tourists –both domestic and foreign- coming to the Valley in large numbers again with the onset of winter when Gulmarg would be buzzing with skiing and other snow-related activity,” said director tourism (Kashmir) Nisar Ahmad Wani.

However, several tour operators and other stakeholders said enticing tourists in the situation prevailing in the Valley may not be an easy task ahead for the J&K authorities.

In the first week of August, thousands of tourists, who were holidaying in Kashmir, quit the scenic Valley in haste after the state government asked them and Amarnath pilgrims to cut short their trip and return to their respective states.

An advisory issued by Jammu and Kashmir home department on August 2 had said that Pakistan-sponsored militants were planning terror attack on the Amarnath yatra and that the tourists and pilgrims are being asked to leave as early as possible also in view of the prevailing security situation in the Valley. Also, made tracks with tourists and pilgrims were thousands of seasonal labourers from different states of the country working in the Valley.

The subsequent events proved it beyond a shadow of a doubt that all the statements issued and measures taken by the government and various official agencies right from mid-July were part of the government’s ‘strategy’ to ensure return of pilgrims and tourists from the Valley before the Centre’s stripping J&K of its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and splitting it into two Union Territories. Tourists and pilgrims were evacuated apparently to make sure that no harm comes to them in the event of public uprising that the government was anticipating will overwhelm the Valley over its contentious moves.

Last week, the government withdrew the August 2 security advisory and said that the tourists, keen on visiting J&K, shall be provided all necessary assistance and logistical support.

“Tourists are welcome to visit the state and they will be facilitated for their visit. ” said J&K government spokesman Rohit Kansal.

Tags: rohit kansal

Latest From India

Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat

Suicide drones, AI-based spy tech at top Army meet

Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo: PTI)

Jyotiraditya Scindia writes to Kamal Nath over axing of local schemes

PM Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi uses Dangal & Xi to woo Haryana

Farooq Abdullah’s sister Suriya and daughter Safiyah during a protest against the abrogration of Article 370 in Srinagar on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Farooq kin among 13 J&K women arrested over stir

MOST POPULAR

1

Flipkart ups ante against Amazon; to set up unit for food retail in India

2

New major iPhone warning as Apple continues to be disaster zone

3

Samsung may have mysterious, radical Galaxy smartphone lined up

4

Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm review: A smartwatch or a smart watch?

5

Introducing iPhone 12; the most far-out Apple concept you will ever see

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham