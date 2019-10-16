Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019 | Last Update : 02:07 PM IST

India, All India

'Doob maro': PM to Oppn for questioning link between Art 370 and Maha polls

ANI
Published : Oct 16, 2019, 1:12 pm IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2019, 1:15 pm IST

PM further hailed Fadnavis and said that Maharashtra has been witnessing development under his leadership.

His remarks came a day after BJP's Maharashtra unit sought Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, for Savarkar in its manifesto for the October 21 Maharashtra polls. (Photo: ANI)
 His remarks came a day after BJP's Maharashtra unit sought Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, for Savarkar in its manifesto for the October 21 Maharashtra polls. (Photo: ANI)

Akola:  Hitting out at "political opportunists", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that there is no need to question the link between abrogation of Article 370 and Maharashtra elections as Jammu and Kashmir and its people are "children of Maa Bharti".

"For political gains, some are openly saying that Article 370 has nothing to do with Maharashtra Assembly polls. I want to tell such people that Jammu and Kashmir and its people are also sons of Maa Bharti only," said Prime Minister Modi addressing a rally in Akola of the poll-bound state.

"The thinking of political opportunists pains me from within. How can they ask what Maharashtra has to do with Jammu and Kashmir," he said. "Doob maro, doob maro," Modi lashed out.

He said that the nation is proud of the sons of Maharashtra who have sacrificed forJammu and Kashmir, adding that the entire country stands with the patriotic people of the region to counter the terrorism coming from the other side of the border.

The Prime Minister further hailed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and said that Maharashtra has been witnessing development under his leadership.

"Before Fadnavis, you have seen a government who have had only one aim -- their own progress and the progress of their families. But today, you have seen that the BJP government has only aim that is Maharashtra's progress, and the progress of the people," he said.

Calling for higher voter turn out, Modi said that elections are a festival of democracy and no one should be behind in celebrating this festival. Prime Minister Modi's election campaign in Maharashtra will end on October 18.

Single-phased polls in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held on October 21 and results will be announced on October 24.

Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, narendra modi, congress, bjp, article 370
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

'Ram Temple is not a political issue, this is the issue of faith of Hindu society. Ram Mandir issue is related to society's faith. The way the court's proceeding is going on we have hope that a decision will come soon. We have seen the delay before on this issue but now the court has taken the matter for its conclusions,' Vaidya said. (Photo: ANI)

Ram Mandir not political issue, but matter Hindu society's faith: senior RSS leader

A three-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana said if the Central government does not place before it the orders on lockdown etc, then the government has to file an affidavit detailing the reason of not placing the orders before it. (Photo: File)

SC asks Centre to produce orders before it relating to restrictions, detentions in J&K

Seventeen countries, including Belarus, Ukraine, Turkey, Cuba and Kuwait, shared the top rank with GHI scores of less than five, the website of the Global Hunger Index that tracks hunger and malnutrition said on Wednesday. (representational Image)

India at 102 in Global Hunger Report 2019; behind Nepal, Pak, B'desh

Delivering a lecture at the prestigious Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs here on Tuesday, Sitharaman said that giving all the public sector banks a “lifeline” is today her primary duty. (Photo: File)

Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan Singh, Raghuram Rajan: FM

MOST POPULAR

1

OnePlus 7T review: The perfect lovechild of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

2

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

3

Google abandons Pixel 4 India launch

4

Flipkart ups ante against Amazon; to set up unit for food retail in India

5

New major iPhone warning as Apple continues to be disaster zone

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham