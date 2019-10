His resignation has been accepted by House Chairman M Venkaiah Nadu.

KC Ramamurthy on Wednesday tendered his resignation as a member of Rajya Sabha. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Congress member from Karnataka K C Ramamurthy on Wednesday tendered his resignation as a member of Rajya Sabha, sources said.

His resignation has been accepted by House Chairman M Venkaiah Nadu, they said.

In the recent past, Bhubneshwar Kalita and Sanjay Singh, both from the Congress, had resigned from the upper house.