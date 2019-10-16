Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019 | Last Update : 11:40 AM IST

'Ayodhya hearing to end at 5 pm today,' says CJI Ranjan Gogoi

ANI
Published : Oct 16, 2019, 11:14 am IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2019, 11:22 am IST

The judgment is likely to be passed on November 4-5.

Earlier on Tuesday, the CJI had said that Wednesday will be the 40th and last day of hearing in the case. (Photo: File)
 Earlier on Tuesday, the CJI had said that Wednesday will be the 40th and last day of hearing in the case. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday said that the daily hearings on the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute will end by 5 pm on Wednesday.

"By 5 pm this matter is going to be over. Enough is enough," Justice Gogoi said while dismissing the intervention application filed by the Hindu Maha Sabha in the apex court seeking more time for arguments.

The Hindu Maha Sabha is one of the parties in the dispute, Gogoi however, did not make any mention of the Sunni Waqf Board which withdrew its appeal.
Earlier on Tuesday, the CJI had said that Wednesday will be the 40th and last day of hearing in the case.  

The five-judge bench Constitution bench headed by Justice Gogoi was hearingappeals challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict, which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre of disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Ram Lalla.

The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992.
The top court had recently said that it would wrap up hearing in the case on October 17, a day earlier than it was scheduled to. The judgment is likely to be passed on November 4-5.

