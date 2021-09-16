Thursday, Sep 16, 2021 | Last Update : 12:33 PM IST

  India   All India  16 Sep 2021  India records 30,570 COVID-19 cases, 431 deaths
India, All India

India records 30,570 COVID-19 cases, 431 deaths

PTI
Published : Sep 16, 2021, 11:16 am IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2021, 11:16 am IST

The number of active cases has dropped to 3,42,923, which comprises 1.03 per cent of the total infections

A medical staff checks the body temperature of a young passenger upon his arrival at a railway platform in Mumbai on September 13, 2021. (Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)
 A medical staff checks the body temperature of a young passenger upon his arrival at a railway platform in Mumbai on September 13, 2021. (Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

New Delhi: With 30,570 more people testing positive for COVID-19, India's overall infection tally has risen to 3,33,47,325, while the count of active cases has dipped to 3,42,923, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,43,928 with 431 daily fatalities being recorded, according to data updated by the ministry at 8 am.

 

The number of active cases has dropped to 3,42,923, which comprises 1.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.64 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 8,164 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

Also, 15,79,761 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country on Wednesday, taking the total number of such examinations so far to 54,77,01,729, it stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 per cent. This has been below three per cent for 17 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.93 per cent. This figure has been below three per cent for 83 days now, according to the Health Ministry.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,25,60,474, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 76.57 crore, according to the ministry.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

 

The 431 new fatalities include 208 from Kerala, 70 from Goa and 56 from Maharashtra.

"In the last 24 hours, two deaths have occurred in Goa. But 68 additional deaths from August 2020 to June 2021 are added to cumulative deaths and have been reported late from South Goa District Hospital (Margao)," the ministry said.

A total of 4,43,928 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,38,277 from Maharashtra, 37,537 from Karnataka, 35,246 from Tamil Nadu, 25,083 from Delhi, 22,987 from Kerala, 22,885 from Uttar Pradesh, and 18,613 from West Bengal, the data showed.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

 

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. 

Tags: india covid update, coronavirus tally, fatality rate
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (PTI file photo)

India may set up a rocket force: Chief of Defence Staff

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

PM Modi to raise concerns on Afghanistan at SCO summit

Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Anurag Thakur during a press briefing on the Cabinet decisions, at National Media Centre in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (PTI/Shahbaz Khan)

Union Cabinet approves fresh lifeline for telecom sector

Sputnik Light, which is the first dose of the original two-dose composition, has shown the efficacy of 79 per cent. (ANI Photo)

Sputnik Light Covid vaccine gets permission for Phase 3 trials in India

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham