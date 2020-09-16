Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020 | Last Update : 04:33 PM IST

176th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,020,319

91,016

Recovered

3,941,375

82,802

Deaths

82,103

1,280

Maharashtra109785677527330409 Andhra Pradesh5839254865315041 Tamil Nadu5142084589008502 Karnataka4752653692297481 Uttar Pradesh3240362520974604 Delhi2257961912034806 West Bengal2091461811424062 Telangana162844131447996 Bihar161101146533836 Odisha158650125738698 Assam146575116900492 Gujarat116345968093245 Kerala11403482341467 Rajasthan104138861621250 Haryana96129747121000 Madhya Pradesh93053696131820 Punjab82100589842423 Chhatisgarh6732733109573 Jharkhand6273748112561 Jammu and Kashmir5665437062914 Uttarakhand3301622077429 Goa2489819648304 Puducherry2022615027394 Tripura1918411536200 Himachal Pradesh9923616781 Chandigarh8245530095 Manipur7971634046 Arunachal Pradesh6297453111 Nagaland521438978 Meghalaya3863215128 Sikkim2119152116 Mizoram14289190
  India   All India  16 Sep 2020  Sharad Pawar urges Centre to lift ban on onion exports
India, All India

Sharad Pawar urges Centre to lift ban on onion exports

THE ASIAN AGE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published : Sep 16, 2020, 12:50 pm IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2020, 12:50 pm IST

The Maharashtra Congress unit will stage a protest on Wednesday across the state over this decision

Representational pic
 Representational pic

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday urged the Central government to rethink over its decision to ban the export of onions. He said such a decision will help Pakistan and other countries.

The Maharashtra Congress unit will stage a protest on Wednesday across the state over this decision. Meanwhile, All Bharatiya Kisan Maha Sabha said that the Central government has betrayed the farmers of the country by this move.

 

The NCP chief met Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal with a demand to reconsider its sudden decision. Pawar informed that Goyal has assured him that the government will rethink the decision if there is consensus among the ministries of commerce, finance, and consumer affairs on the issue.

In a series of tweets, Pawar said that the Central government has abruptly announced a ban on export of onions. This has led to strong reactions from the onion growing belt in Maharashtra. Therefore, the representatives of various political parties contacted and requested him to convey their demands to the Central Government.

“To address this issue, I met Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri. Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) today and apprised him of the plight of onion growers. I pointed out to him that these onion growers are mainly small land holders and Jirait farmers (sic), Pawar tweeted.

 

In another tweet, he said, “I also brought to his notice that onions are in good demand internationally & we have been exporting onions consistently. But a sudden decision to this effect by the Central government is a major blow to India’s image as a reliable exporter of onions in the international market (sic).”
In the wake of the decision, there is a possibility that India may emerge as an “unreliable supplier” of the commodity internationally, Pawar said, adding that the move will benefit nations like Pakistan and others.

In another tweet, Pawar said Goyal told him that the proposal to ban the export was moved by the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry based on the rising prices of the commodity.

 

Amid this, farmers at Lasalgaon in Nashik district, staged a protest on the streets against the ban. Agitations took place in Mungse, Pimpalgaon, Nampur and Umrane markets and protesting farmers stalled auctions underway for some 10,000 quintals that had arrived, and also tried to stop traffic in the vicinity, including on the Mumbai-Agra Highway that skirts past Umrane. The auctions started on Tuesday morning at a price of Rs 2,200 per quintal at Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC).

Speaking to this newspaper, all India Kisan Sabha Maharashtra’s general secretary Dr Ajit Navale alleged that owing to the upcoming Bihar election, the farmers are being sidelined. The farmers of Maharashtra and the country have been betrayed by the Central government. The high onion prices are undesirable for any government seeking re-election. The farmers would stage a statewide protest on Wednesday, Navale added.

 

Tags: ncp chief sharad pawar, onion exports, bihar election
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (AFP photo)

Pakistan is an epicenter of terrorism: India at Geneva

Though the AP govt has announced financial incentives to plasma donors, there is no clarity as to who will release that amount to the donor. (Representaional Image: AFP)

Now the COVID poor are selling their plasma to survive

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

BMC demolition fallout: Kangana Ranaut seeks compensation of Rs 2 crore from civic body

NSA Ajit Doval on Tuesday walked out of a meeting of the national security advisors of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries in protest after the Pakistani representative used a

New Pakistan map: Ajit Doval walks out of SCO meet

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham