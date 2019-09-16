Monday, Sep 16, 2019 | Last Update : 03:57 PM IST

Watch: 'Protest will be exponentially bigger,’ Kamal Haasan on Centre’s Hindi move

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 16, 2019, 3:17 pm IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2019, 3:17 pm IST

The video comes amidst several protests surfacing in the southern states over the language row.

Recalling the 2017 Jallikattu protests over the SC's decison to put a ban on the practise, Haasan said that it was a mere protest. "The battle for our language will be exponentially bigger than that. India or Tamil Nadu (TN) does not need or deserve such a battle," he said. (Photo: Twitter | @ikamalhaasan)
Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday posted a video on his social media account in reaction to Home Minister Amit Shah's proposal of  'one nation, one language.'  

The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MKM) founder, standing next to the Ashoka pillar and the Preamble says that 'unity in diversity' is a promise that was given to all Indians when it became a republic. 

'No Shah, Sultan or Samrat should renege that promise,' he said.

He further emphasised that the Tamilians respect all languages but their mother language will always be Tamil.

