Chinmayananad case: UP law student brought to court for statement amid tight security

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 16, 2019, 11:19 am IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2019, 11:23 am IST

The woman was escorted by several police women as she arrived in court, her face covered by a black dupatta, reported NDTV.

The 23-year-old law student who has accused the BJP Union minister Chinmayanand of rape and blackmail was brought to a court under heavy security on Monday for her statement.
 The 23-year-old law student who has accused the BJP Union minister Chinmayanand of rape and blackmail was brought to a court under heavy security on Monday for her statement. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The 23-year-old law student who has accused the BJP Union minister Chinmayanand of rape and blackmail was brought to a court under heavy security on Monday for her statement.

The woman was escorted by several police women as she arrived in court, her face covered by a black dupatta, reported NDTV.

The second year student at a law college in Shahjahanpur run by Chinmayanand, has accused the former Union Minister of sexually assaulting her for a year.

