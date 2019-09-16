Monday, Sep 16, 2019 | Last Update : 08:06 AM IST

India, All India

Stop killing our civilians: India to Pakistan

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Sep 16, 2019, 6:13 am IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2019, 6:13 am IST

Imran Khan warns of possibility of conventional war with India.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: File)
 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: File)

New Delhi: India on Sunday conveyed its concerns to Pakistan on ceasefire violations by the Pakistani military, with the MEA saying Islamabad this year “resorted to more than 2050 unprovoked ceasefire violations in which 21 Indians have died”.

In a statement, the MEA said, “We have highlighted our concerns at unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces, including in support of cross border terrorist infiltration, and targeting of Indian civilians and border posts by them. This year they have resorted to more than 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations in which 21 Indians have died. We have repeatedly called upon Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to 2003 ceasefire understanding and maintain peace and tranquillity along the LoC and International Border (IB). Indian forces exercise maximum restraint and respond to unprovoked violations and attempts at cross border terrorist infiltration.”

Tensions have further spiked between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, with Pakistan mounting a shrill campaign against New Delhi globally after India bifurcated its J&K state and revoked Article 370 early last month.

Government sources said Pakistan appears to be banking on a two-pronged strategy to continue to raise the decibel levels of its campaign at global fora besides trying its best to push in terrorists across the LoC to attack Indian troops and to attempt to carry out terror strikes to draw global attention and grab publicity.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said there was no question of talking to New Delhi after it revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, as he warned about the possibility of a conventional war with India which could go beyond the subcontinent.  

“So that’s why we have approached the United Nations, we are approaching every international forum, that they must act right now,” he said.

Mr Khan said he “absolutely” believes war with India could be a possibility. “...This is a potential disaster that would go way beyond the Indian subcontinent,” Mr Khan said. He said that Pakistan would never start a war.

“I am a pacifist, I am anti-war, I believe that wars do not solve any problems,” he told Al Jazeera.

“When two nuclear-armed countries fight, if they fight a conventional war, there is every possibility that it is going to end up into nuclear war. The unthinkable,” he said. “If say Pakistan, God forbid, we are fighting a conventional war, we are losing, and if a country is stuck between the choice: either you surrender or you fight ‘till death for your freedom, I know Pakistanis will fight to death for their freedom,” he said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic relations with India and expelled the Indian high commissioner following the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

Mr Khan claimed that Pakistan till recently had made attempts to open dialogue with India “to live as civilised neighbours, to resolve our difference (over Kashmir) ...  Through a political settlement”. He alleged that India tried to blacklist in FATF (Financial Action Task Force).

“If Pakistan is pushed into the blacklist of FATF that means there will be sanctions on Pakistan. So they were trying to bankrupt us economically, so that’s when we pulled back. And that’s when we realised that this government is on an agenda ... To push Pakistan to disaster,” says Mr Khan.

“There is no question of talking to the Indian government right now after they revoked this Article 370 of their own constitution and they annexed Kashmir illegally against the UN Security Council resolution,” Mr Khan said.

Tags: india-pakistan, ceasefire violations
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Houston’s mega “Howdy, Modi!” event on September 22, the White House said on Sunday. (Photo: File)

Trump’s presence at ‘Howdy, Modi!’ historic, unprecedented: Indian envoy

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday pleas challenging abrogation of provisions of Article 370 — which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, validity of imposition of President’s rule and the related restrictions imposed in the state. (Photo: File)

Supreme Court to hear pleas against Article 370 move, Kashmir curbs today

Sources stated that the sector continues to be hit by confusion as the government is yet to outline both its objective and intent.

Confusion continues over 26 per cent FDI digital news media

Former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia reaches out to rival camp leaders

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranu Mondal gives statement on Lata Mangeshkar's view about her voice

2

Nach Baliye 9: Is Raveena Tandon miffed with Maniesh Paul? Read

3

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

4

Eating glass for 40 years to have fun, claims MP lawyer

5

Apple’s scariest iPhones ever

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar have recently attended the world premiere of their upcoming film, The Sky is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. PeeCee along with her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor dazzled on the red carpet of TIFF. (Photos: AP)

TIFF 2019: 'The Sky Is Pink' stars Priyanka, Farhan dazzle on red carpet

On Thursday, people bid adieu to lord Ganesha after worshipping him for 11 days during Ganpati festival. Like commoners, Bollywood celebs like Bhushan Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also seen saying good bye to 'Bappa' and chanted, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Bollywood celebs bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa

On Wednesday, Bollywood and TV celebs like Saqib Saleem, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Gautam Gulati, Surveen Chawla and others came together to watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer 'Dream Girl' at the star-studded screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town & TV celebs watch Ayushmann-Nushrat's Dream Girl at screening

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has always been breaking stereotype in Indian film industry. Right from item numbers to fitness, the 45-year-old actor is setting new benchmark of fitness in the industry and became an inspiration for many aspiring actresses. (Photos: Instagram)

Fit and Fab: At 45, Malaika Arora sets new benchmark of fitness

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham