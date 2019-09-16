Monday, Sep 16, 2019 | Last Update : 12:15 PM IST

India, All India

SC allows CPI(M) leader Tarigami to go back to J&K

PTI
Published : Sep 16, 2019, 11:40 am IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2019, 11:40 am IST

The ailing leader was on September 9 shifted to AIIMS following the apex court order.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed CPI(M) leader Mohd Yusuf Tarigami to go back to his home state Jammu and Kashmir.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer said the former MLA does not need any permission to go home if doctors at AIIMS allow him.

The former MLA alleged that his vehicle has been taken away and he will be confined to his home.

The ailing leader was on September 9 shifted to AIIMS following the apex court order.

