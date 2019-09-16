Monday, Sep 16, 2019 | Last Update : 07:24 PM IST

NSA Doval gets national security, foreign policy as PMO defines roles of top officials

PTI
Principal Secretary Mishra will look into policy issues of Ministries of Personnel, Law and Appointments Committee of Cabinet.

Doval has also been allocated the issue of talks with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) separatists. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Days after P K Mishra and P K Sinha were appointed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Principal Secretary and Principal Advisor respectively, the Prime Minister’s Office has defined the work areas for the two officers, and also for National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

According to an order issued by the PMO, Principal Secretary Mishra will look into policy issues and matters relating to ministries of Personnel, Law, Appointments Committee of Cabinet and other appointments.

He will also look into issues related to the Cabinet Secretariat, listing of items for the meeting of the Union Cabinet, anti-corruption unit, PMO’s establishment and all important policy issues and matters, according to the order.

NSA Doval will look into all matters relating to national security and policy matters -- except appointments. He will also oversee policy matters relating to ministries of External Affairs, Overseas Indians Affairs, Defence, Space, Atomic Energy and the country’s external intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing.

He will also be in charge of all policies and matters relating to National Security Council Secretariat and the National Authority for Chemical Weapons.

Doval has also been allocated the issue of talks with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) separatists.

On the other hand, PM’s Principal Advisor P K Sinha will oversee policy issues and matters relating to all ministries/departments/agencies/bodies except those specifically allocated to the Principal Secretary and the NSA, the order issued on September 13 said.

Mishra was the prime minister’s additional principal secretary and was last week elevated as his Principal Secretary after Nripendra Misra stepped down. Sinha is a former Cabinet Secretary and was last month appointed as Officer on Special Duty in the PMO before being made PM Modi’s Principal Advisor.

Mishra and Doval hold the rank of a Cabinet minister.

