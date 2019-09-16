Maharashtra elections: Cong-NCP to contest from 125 seats each, 38 for allies

Pawar said that the two parties will contest from 125 seats each and leave the rest 38 for allies.

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, on Monday announced a seat-sharing pact with the Congress for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Pawar said that the two parties will contest from 125 seats each and leave the rest 38 for allies, Indian Express reported.

The foundation of both the parties hangs in the balance as many leaders from the Congress have joined the BJP or Shiv Sena post the Lok Sabha polls.