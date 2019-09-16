'In Karnataka, Kannada is the principal language and will remain so,' says Yediyurappa

His comment comes after Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on Hindi Diwas stating that India should be recognised by one language.

Leaders from some non-Hindi speaking states had perceived Amit Shah’s statement to be a precursor to the Centre imposing Hindi on them. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: BJP leader and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, on Monday, said that his government would never compromise with the importance of Kannada.

His comment comes after Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on Hindi Diwas stating that India should be recognised by one language.

Yediyurappa’s tweet came after opposition leaders kept up their attacks on the BJP-led national coalition over Amit Shah’s description of Hindi as a language that holds the potential to unify the country.

Leaders from some non-Hindi speaking states had perceived Amit Shah’s statement to be a precursor to the Centre imposing Hindi on them.

“All official languages in our country are equal…. We will never compromise its importance and are committed to promote Kannada and our state’s culture,” Yediyurappa tweeted.

In Karnataka, he asserted Kannada is the principal language and will remain so.