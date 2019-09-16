Ex-inmate of Muzaffarpur shelter home gangraped

The victim was rescued from Muzaffarpur shelter home and was living with her relatives in Bettiah town police station.

The victim in her FIR, a copy of which is also available with this newspaper, stated that she was abducted and gang-raped by four youth while she was going to meet her relative on Friday evening. (Representational image)

Patna: An FIR has been registered against four youth for kidnapping and raping an 18-year-old girl in Bihar’s West Champaran. The incident was reported to the police by the victim on Saturday.

Sources claim that the victim was rescued from Muzaffarpur shelter home and was living with her relatives in Bettiah town police station. After the incident was reported, the police sent the girl to a government hospital for treatment. According to the SHO of the Bettiah town police station, a medical examination was conducted by a team of doctors on Sunday.

However when asked whether the victim was rescued from the shelter home the police refused to comment on the issue.

“FIR has been registered by the police on the basis of the statement given by the victim. She has been sent to the hospital for treatment and we are waiting for the medical report which is expected to reach us by Monday”, SHO of the town police station told this newspaper. “At the moment I can’t confirm whether the girl was rescued from the shelter home or not. We have also constituted a team to nab all the accused”, the SHO said.

The victim in her FIR, a copy of which is also available with this newspaper, stated that she was abducted and gang-raped by four youth while she was going to meet her relative on Friday evening. The men then dumped the girl in her locality after the incident.

The incident is also likely to snowball into a big controversy as the Opposition has now started blaming the state government for its failure in controlling law and order scenario in Bihar.

Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi said that “Criminals protected by the demonic government of Bihar have crossed all limits of humanity.”

A victim of the Muzaffarpur shelter home has been gang-raped in Bihar again. This government has failed as the women in the state are not safe”.