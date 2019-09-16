Monday, Sep 16, 2019 | Last Update : 08:07 AM IST

India, All India

Ex-inmate of Muzaffarpur shelter home gangraped

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYYAR AZAD
Published : Sep 16, 2019, 6:28 am IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2019, 6:28 am IST

The victim was rescued from Muzaffarpur shelter home and was living with her relatives in Bettiah town police station.

The victim in her FIR, a copy of which is also available with this newspaper, stated that she was abducted and gang-raped by four youth while she was going to meet her relative on Friday evening. (Representational image)
 The victim in her FIR, a copy of which is also available with this newspaper, stated that she was abducted and gang-raped by four youth while she was going to meet her relative on Friday evening. (Representational image)

Patna: An FIR has been registered against four youth for kidnapping and raping an 18-year-old girl in Bihar’s West Champaran. The incident was reported to the police by the victim on Saturday.

Sources claim that the victim was rescued from Muzaffarpur shelter home and was living with her relatives in Bettiah town police station. After the incident was reported, the police sent the girl to a government hospital for treatment. According to the SHO of the Bettiah town police station, a medical examination was conducted by a team of doctors on Sunday.

However when asked whether the victim was rescued from the shelter home the police refused to comment on the issue.

“FIR has been registered by the police on the basis of the statement given by the victim. She has been sent to the hospital for treatment and we are waiting for the medical report which is expected to reach us by Monday”, SHO of the town police station told this newspaper. “At the moment I can’t confirm whether the girl was rescued from the shelter home or not. We have also constituted a team to nab all the accused”, the SHO said.

The victim in her FIR, a copy of which is also available with this newspaper, stated that she was abducted and gang-raped by four youth while she was going to meet her relative on Friday evening. The men then dumped the girl in her locality after the incident.

The incident is also likely to snowball into a big controversy as the Opposition has now started blaming the state government for its failure in controlling law and order scenario in Bihar.

Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi said that “Criminals protected by the demonic government of Bihar have crossed all limits of humanity.”

A victim of the Muzaffarpur shelter home has been gang-raped in Bihar again. This government has failed as the women in the state are not safe”.

Tags: muzaffarpur shelter home, gangraped
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Houston’s mega “Howdy, Modi!” event on September 22, the White House said on Sunday. (Photo: File)

Trump’s presence at ‘Howdy, Modi!’ historic, unprecedented: Indian envoy

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday pleas challenging abrogation of provisions of Article 370 — which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, validity of imposition of President’s rule and the related restrictions imposed in the state. (Photo: File)

Supreme Court to hear pleas against Article 370 move, Kashmir curbs today

Sources stated that the sector continues to be hit by confusion as the government is yet to outline both its objective and intent.

Confusion continues over 26 per cent FDI digital news media

Former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia reaches out to rival camp leaders

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranu Mondal gives statement on Lata Mangeshkar's view about her voice

2

Nach Baliye 9: Is Raveena Tandon miffed with Maniesh Paul? Read

3

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

4

Eating glass for 40 years to have fun, claims MP lawyer

5

Apple’s scariest iPhones ever

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham