Monday, Sep 16, 2019 | Last Update : 08:07 AM IST

India, All India

13 dead, 35 missing after tourist boat capsizes in Andhra Pradesh

THE ASIAN AGE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published : Sep 16, 2019, 6:24 am IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2019, 6:24 am IST

AP tourism minister Rao said boat did not have permission to take tourists to Papikondalu.

Survivors of a boat which capsized in the swollen Godavari river are rescued in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday afternoon. (Photo: PTI)
 Survivors of a boat which capsized in the swollen Godavari river are rescued in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday afternoon. (Photo: PTI)

Kakinada: Thirteen persons drowned and another 35 went missing when a tourist boat, Royal Vasishta, capsized in Godavari in Devipatnam mandal of East Godavari on Sunday afternoon.

It was not clear whether the trip had been authorised by the officials or not. AP tourism minister M. Srinivasa Rao said that boat did not have permission to take tourists to Papikondalu.

Twenty-four tourists were rescued and a massive search operation has begun to trace them. According to officials, it would not be possible to salvage the boat at night.

The Navy has deployed helicopters into the search operation and teams from the NDRF and SDRF are scouring the river. The tourism department is engaging two speed boats.

Marine divers from Visakhapatnam have been called to trace the boat.

The tourists were mostly from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state, among them seven from Hyderabad, 14 from Warangal Urban district and a family of seven from Visakhapatnam.

The tourists were on a joy ride to Papikondalu from Gandipochamma temple at about 10 am. Tragedy struck around 12.30 pm when the boat was reportedly caught in a  whirlpool in the vicintiy of Kachuluru Manda village in Devipatnam mandal of East Godavari and capsized.

Government sources said that the death toll stood at 13 at 7 pm, and 24 tourists had been rescued by nearby villagers. The rescued persons were rushed to the area hospital at Rampachodavaram for treatment.

Godavari has been in spate for the second time this year. The floodwaters were receding on Sunday but even so 5.28 lakh cusecs of floodwater was being let out into the sea.

Officials said that site of mishap was cut off from all kinds of telecommunications.

The district administration had suspended all tourist rides and stopped fishermen from operating their boats during the floods.

Rajahmundry municipal commissioner Sumitkumar Gandhi flew to the spot by helicopter to oversee the rescue operations.

East Godavari collector D. Muralidhar Reddy and superintendent of police Adnan Nayeem Asmi also rushed to the spot.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials to take up rescue operations and announced `10 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased.

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu, Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas (Nani) and others went to the spot. Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja joined the search and rescue operations.

Tags: boat capsizes, godavari, royal vasishta
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada

Latest From India

US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Houston’s mega “Howdy, Modi!” event on September 22, the White House said on Sunday. (Photo: File)

Trump’s presence at ‘Howdy, Modi!’ historic, unprecedented: Indian envoy

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday pleas challenging abrogation of provisions of Article 370 — which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, validity of imposition of President’s rule and the related restrictions imposed in the state. (Photo: File)

Supreme Court to hear pleas against Article 370 move, Kashmir curbs today

Sources stated that the sector continues to be hit by confusion as the government is yet to outline both its objective and intent.

Confusion continues over 26 per cent FDI digital news media

Former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia reaches out to rival camp leaders

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranu Mondal gives statement on Lata Mangeshkar's view about her voice

2

Nach Baliye 9: Is Raveena Tandon miffed with Maniesh Paul? Read

3

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

4

Eating glass for 40 years to have fun, claims MP lawyer

5

Apple’s scariest iPhones ever

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar have recently attended the world premiere of their upcoming film, The Sky is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. PeeCee along with her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor dazzled on the red carpet of TIFF. (Photos: AP)

TIFF 2019: 'The Sky Is Pink' stars Priyanka, Farhan dazzle on red carpet

On Thursday, people bid adieu to lord Ganesha after worshipping him for 11 days during Ganpati festival. Like commoners, Bollywood celebs like Bhushan Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also seen saying good bye to 'Bappa' and chanted, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Bollywood celebs bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa

On Wednesday, Bollywood and TV celebs like Saqib Saleem, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Gautam Gulati, Surveen Chawla and others came together to watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer 'Dream Girl' at the star-studded screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town & TV celebs watch Ayushmann-Nushrat's Dream Girl at screening

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has always been breaking stereotype in Indian film industry. Right from item numbers to fitness, the 45-year-old actor is setting new benchmark of fitness in the industry and became an inspiration for many aspiring actresses. (Photos: Instagram)

Fit and Fab: At 45, Malaika Arora sets new benchmark of fitness

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham