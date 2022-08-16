Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022 | Last Update : 09:44 AM IST

  India   All India  16 Aug 2022  Muslim body opposes BJP minister’s order to ‘Vande Mataram’ on phone
India, All India

Muslim body opposes BJP minister’s order to ‘Vande Mataram’ on phone

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published : Aug 16, 2022, 7:46 am IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2022, 9:06 am IST

Saying that Muslims worship Allah only, the Raza Academy, asked the state government to find an alternative phrase for Vande Mataram

Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar (ANI)
 Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar (ANI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar's directives to his department officials to start telephonic conversations with ‘Vande Mataram’ instead of greeting a phone call with a ‘hello’ is likely to stoke a controversy in the state with an Islamic group opposing his move.

Saying that Muslims worship Allah only, the Raza Academy, a Muslim fundamentalist group based in Maharashtra, has asked the state government to find an alternative phrase for ‘Vande Mataram.’

Saeed Noori, president of Raza Academy, said, “We worship only Allah. Hence the government should suggest an alternative word which is acceptable to all. We will write a letter to the state government after discussing the issue with ulemas and other concerned people.”

After taking over the reins of the cultural affairs ministry, Mungantiwar issued a directive asking government employees to answer their phone calls with ‘Vande Mataram’ and not with the foreign word ‘hello.’

“This is the 75th year of Indian independence and to mark the achievement, all officers and employees in government offices will start the telephonic conversations by saying Vande Mataram and not hello,” said Mungantiwar.

“Vande Mataram is our national song. It is not just a word but a symbol of the sentiments of Indians towards Mother India. Written by Bankimchandra Chatterjee in 1875, this song served to energise freedom fighters. Expressing the feeling, ‘O Mother, I bow to you,’ Bankimchandra evoked a spark of patriotism in the hearts of many,” he said.

Mungantiwar said that in this 75th year of independence, we will not be using the foreign word ‘hello’ and instead use Vande Mataram.

Leader of opposition Ajit Pawar questioned the government’s motive behind the move. “The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had also suggested an alternative word to Hello. All the ministers of MVA, while speaking to the CM, used to start the conversation with Jay Maharashtra, as it has been Shiv Sena’s tradition. Hence, we will first ask the rulers about their intention behind this directive before taking a stand on it,” he said.

The decision to say Vande Mataram is also likely to be troublesome for rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, as it has been party’s long tradition to start the conversation with the phrase ‘Jay Maharashtra’.

Tags: maharashtra cultural affairs minister sudhir mungantiwar, replace hello with vande mataram on phone
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha inspects the parade after unfurling the national flag during 76th Independence Day celebrations at Sher-e- Kashmir Cricket Stadium, in Srinagar, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

Security forces have launched decisive assault against militants in J&K: LG Sinha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day at the Red Fort, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

PM Modi sets 25-year target to join developed nations

The accused reportedly claimed his name as Afzal and threatened to kill Mr Ambani (in picture) within three hours. Bhowmik owns a jewellery shop in South Mumbai. — DC Image

Jeweller arrested for giving death threats to Mukesh Ambani

Prime minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on the occasion of Independence Day (ANI)

PM Modi urges youth to dedicate next 25 years for nation's development

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham