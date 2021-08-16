Monday, Aug 16, 2021 | Last Update : 04:21 AM IST

  India   All India  16 Aug 2021  India’s infrastructure in Afghanistan at stake
India, All India

India’s infrastructure in Afghanistan at stake

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Aug 16, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2021, 12:00 am IST

It is learnt that a fleet of the C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft of the IAF is kept on standby to undertake evacuation missions

Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Kandahar, southwest Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Representational Photo:AP)
 Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Kandahar, southwest Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Representational Photo:AP)

New Delhi: India was left stunned on Sunday by the rapid collapse of the Afghanistan government led by close friend President Ashraf Ghani whom it had strongly backed all these years and the US-trained and equipped Afghan National Army, after the Taliban entered Kabul.

While some reports said that India has put in place contingency plans to evacuate hundreds of its officials and citizens from Kabul that has been gripped by fear and panic, others said that New Delhi had evacuated Indian diplomats from the Afghan capital that was engulfed in chaos throughout the day.

 

People familiar with the development told PTI that the government will not put the lives of its staffers at the Indian embassy and Indian citizens in Kabul at any risk and plans have already been finalised in case they require emergency evacuation.

It is learnt that a fleet of the C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force is kept on standby to undertake evacuation missions, PTI reported.

An Air India flight from Delhi hovered over the Kabul airport for about an hour on Sunday waiting for the air traffic control permission before it could finally land with 40 passengers on board, while the corresponding return flight left the Afghanistan capital hours later with 129 passengers.

 

According to officials of Air India, there is no plan yet to cancel the Delhi-Kabul-Delhi flight and that it is scheduled to operate on Monday too. Currently, only Air India is operating flights between India and Afghanistan.

Disturbingly, the humanitarian and development assistance from India of over $3 billion to Afghanistan, under which more than 500 infrastructure /development projects were undertaken in the past two decades, is now all in Taliban hands. Questions will now be raised on the viability of India developing the Iranian port of Chabahar which had so far given New Delhi sea-land access to Afghanistan and beyond that to Central Asia via Iran.  

 

New Delhi had recently declared that any capture of power by force in Afghanistan would lack international legitimacy but this is now a fait accompli with nations like Russia and even China being openly soft on the Taliban.

India is in a tricky situation where it has to decide whether to engage with the Taliban with whom its experience has not been pleasant from 1996 to 2001 when it ruled Afghanistan previously. New Delhi may have no option but to rely on time-tested friend Russia to help secure Indian interests in the strife-torn nation. The Russians have apparently indicated that they would not be evacuating their diplomats from Kabul, further evidence perhaps of the increasingly close ties between Moscow and Islamabad. New Delhi is believed to have opened some communication channels in the past few weeks with a section of the Taliban that was seen to be not under Pakistani influence, but clearly this may not be enough now.

 

Ironically, India had earlier this year announced that it would build a second dam in Afghanistan — the Lalandar (Shatoot) which was to be the second major dam being built by India in Afghanistan, after the India-Afghanistan Friendship Dam (Salma Dam), which was inaugurated in 2016. India had also built the Parliament building in the Afghan capital. But all this assistance could very well go down the drain, with no guarantees on what the Taliban will do next.

Till early this month there were as many as 1,500 Indian nationals working or staying in Afghanistan following which New Delhi had issued advisories asking all its nationals to leave at once. Almost all are believed to have left.

 

Surprisingly, till just a few months ago, Afghan diplomats in Delhi had exuded confidence that the Afghan National Army would not crumble even if the Americans pulled out, yet that is exactly what happened, with several cities including Kabul and Mazar-e-Sharif falling uncontested into Taliban hands. The Afghan embassy and its diplomats in New Delhi represent the now-vanquished erstwhile Ghani-led government in Kabul and India is likely to let the status quo prevail and let them stay on just as it did from 1996 to 2001.

Tags: afghan president ashraf ghani, afghan taliban, kabul, afghanistan, chabahar port
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

He will have lunch with residents of Gandhi Bhavan Sneharamam old age home at Wandoor in Malappuram on 17th. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad from August 16-18

Terminal students have to leave the hostel by September 23, which is making them unsure of accommodation with narrow financial capacity. (ANI)

Afghan students at JNU fear to go back, seek visa extension

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana. (PTI Photo)

'Sorry state of affairs': CJI N V Ramana on lack of debate in Parliament

Babu Ram, ASI with Jammu & Kashmir Police, has been posthumously awarded India's highest peacetime gallantry award Ashok Chakra. (Twitter/@JmuKmrPolice)

J&K police awarded Ashok Chakra and Kirti Chakra

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham