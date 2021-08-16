Monday, Aug 16, 2021 | Last Update : 01:24 PM IST

  India   All India  16 Aug 2021  India's active caseload declines to 3,81,947, the lowest in last 145 days
India, All India

India's active caseload declines to 3,81,947, the lowest in last 145 days

PTI
Published : Aug 16, 2021, 11:38 am IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2021, 11:38 am IST

The country reported 32,937 fresh infections on Monday, and 417 new fatalities, mostly from Maharashtra (130) and Kerala (102)

A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a vaccination drive in Hyderabad. (AFP)
  A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a vaccination drive in Hyderabad. (AFP)

New Delhi: India's coronavirus caseload mounted to 3,22,25,513 on Monday with 32,937 fresh infections, while the active cases came down to 3,81,947, the lowest in 145 days, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 4,31,642 as 417 more people succumbed to COVID-19, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

The 3,81,947 active cases, down from 3,85,336 on Sunday, comprise 1.18 per cent of the total infections in the country, the lowest since March last year. The national recovery rate stands at 97.48 per cent, the highest since March last year, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.79 per cent. It has remained below 3 per cent for the last 21 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.01 per cent, it said.

So far, 3,14,11,924 people have recuperated from COVID-19. The case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, it added.

As many as 11,81,212 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in the country to 49,48,05,652.

 

Cumulatively, 54.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India's caseload crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 417 new fatalities include 130 from Maharashtra and 102 from Kerala.

Of the total 4,31,642 deaths reported so far in the country, 1,35,039 were from Maharashtra, 36,979 from Karnataka, 34,519 from Tamil Nadu, 25,069 from Delhi, 22,784 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,601 from Kerala and 18,303 from West Bengal.

 

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Tags: covid-19 india

Latest From India

While speaking at the main ID function in Srinagar’s Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, said that the “jungle raj” in the erstwhile state ended on the “eve of 2020” and the grassroots level democracy was strengthened in the UT through the conduct of “violence-free” district development council (DDC) elections. — DC Image

Burhan Wani's father hoists tricolour at a school in J&K's Tral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation, during the 75th Independence Day function at the historic Red Fort, in New Delhi, Sunday, August 15, 2021. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi unveils 25-year roadmap of new India with ambitious schemes

He will have lunch with residents of Gandhi Bhavan Sneharamam old age home at Wandoor in Malappuram on 17th. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad from August 16-18

Terminal students have to leave the hostel by September 23, which is making them unsure of accommodation with narrow financial capacity. (ANI)

Afghan students at JNU fear to go back, seek visa extension

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham