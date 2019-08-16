UN Security Council to discuss Kashmir issue in closed-door consultation today

Except for China, all the other four permanent members of the Council have openly backed India's position.

United Nations: The United Nations Security Council will hold closed-door consultations on the Kashmir issue on Friday after China’s request, a diplomat said.

According to IANS report, the diplomat said that China’s request for the meeting was made in the letter. As the meeting would be closed-door, the proceedings would be secret, without being broadcast or accessible to reporters.

Earlier, Pakistan had asked for a meeting of the UNSC on Kashmir following India's decision to scrap Articles 370 and 35A of its Constitution that gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status.

Except for China, all the other four permanent members of the Council have openly backed India's position that disputes between India and Pakistan are bilateral matters.