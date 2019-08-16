Friday, Aug 16, 2019 | Last Update : 08:17 PM IST

India, All India

This shows BJP's reality: Brinda Karat on MLA Kuldeep Sengar featuring in I-Day ads

ANI
Published : Aug 16, 2019, 7:54 pm IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2019, 7:54 pm IST

Last week, a Delhi court had framed charges against the expelled MLA in connection with the Unnao rape case against him.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar has also been named in the case pertaining to the death of the survivor's father. The lawmaker had allegedly raped the girl, a minor at that time, at his resi (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Reacting sharply to an incident where expelled MLA Kuldeep Sengar was featured in advertisements of a local Hindi daily, CPI-M leader Brinda Karat on Friday said that the rape accused legislator is under BJP's patronage and such things showed the real picture of the ruling party.

"BJP leaders and workers are openly supporting rape accused Kuldeep Sengar. This shows BJP's reality. He has got the patronage of its leaders and they are all in his support," Karat told ANI.

"For the public purpose, they say that we have taken action but the reality is different. BJP has not removed him from MLAship. What message do they want to give?" she said.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar was seen in Independence Day greeting advertisements alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the local edition of the Hindi daily.

Sengar, who was expelled by the BJP earlier this month, featured on advertisements funded by the Panchayat chairman of Ugoo area in Unnao. Meant to wish residents on Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan on August 15, the ads also had photos of Sengar's wife.

Last week, a Delhi court had framed charges against the expelled MLA in connection with the Unnao rape case against him. He has also been named in the case pertaining to the death of the survivor's father.

The lawmaker had allegedly raped the girl, a minor at that time, at his residence in Unnao in 2017, where she had gone to seek a job.

Another case was registered against Sengar after the victim met with a deadly accident last month. He is presently lodged at the Tihar Jail in the national capital.

Tags: kuldeep singh sengar, brinda karat, unnao rape case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

