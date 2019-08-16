Friday, Aug 16, 2019 | Last Update : 03:29 PM IST

India, All India

Rape, murder accused Kuldeep Sengar features in Independence Day ads

ANI
Published : Aug 16, 2019, 1:57 pm IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2019, 1:57 pm IST

Last week, a Delhi court had framed charges against Sengar in the rape case against him.

Meant to wish residents on Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan on August 15, the ads also had photos of Sengar's wife. (Photo: ANI)
 Meant to wish residents on Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan on August 15, the ads also had photos of Sengar's wife. (Photo: ANI)

Unnao: In what could stoke controversy, rape accused legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar was seen on Independence Day greeting advertisements alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the local edition of a Hindi daily.

Sengar, who was expelled by the BJP earlier this month, featured on advertisements funded by the Panchayat chairman of Ugoo area in Unnao.

Read | Unnao rape accused and BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar expelled from party

Meant to wish residents on Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan on August 15, the ads also had photos of Sengar's wife.

However, Ugoo Panchayat chairman, advocate Anuj Kumar Dikshit, who had commissioned the advertisement, denied having any links with any political party and also defended his actions.

"Kuldeep Singh is MLA of our region and hence his picture is there. I have not mentioned any party in the advertisement. Till the time he is an MLA we will put his pictures", Dikshit asserted.

Last week, a Delhi court had framed charges against Sengar in the rape case against him. He has also been named in the case pertaining to the death of the survivor's father.

Read | Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar charged with rape of Unnao teen

Another case was registered against the former BJP leader after the victim met with a deadly accident last month.

The lawmaker had allegedly raped the girl, a minor at that time, at his residence in Unnao in 2017, where she had gone to seek a job.

He is presently lodged at the Tihar Jail of the national capital.

Tags: kuldeep sengar, rape, unnao rape case, bjp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

J&K Chief Secretary briefs media in Srinagar

On July 31, Directorate of School Education had issued a circular which directed senior officials from various districts to identify schools where students were being made to wear wrist bands to segregate them on the basis of caste. (Representational Image)

'Coloured-wrist bands to continue, no action would be taken': TN Education Minister

Showing confidence ahead of Haryana polls, due in October, Shah said, 'We are again going to form government in Haryana, with 2/3rd majority.' (Photo: ANI)

What Cong couldn't do in 70 years, Modi govt did in 75 days: Shah on Article 370

Responding to his appeal, the Prime Minister assured tosend central study team soon to assess the damage due to the floods, the Chief Minister said in the national capital after the meeting. (Photo: File)

Yediyurappa meets PM, seeks immediate funds for flood relief

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Clip of grizzly bear scratching an itch goes viral

2

Good News: Prabhas’ 'Saaho Game' launched on Independence day

3

Huawei Mate X launch pushed back, again!

4

Temple in Karnataka worships Mahatma Gandhi; offer tea, coffee and bananas

5

Arshdeep Bhardwaj becomes one of the youngest, most successful entrepreneur in India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham