President, PM Modi, remember Vajpayee onhis first death anniversary

Vajpayee served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004. (Photo:ANI)

New Delhi: Remembering one of the tallest leaders and founder member of the party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary at his memorial, Sadaiv Atal, here.

The BJP stalwart died last year on August 16 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a prolonged illness. He was 93.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national working president JP Nadda and other leaders of the party paid tributes to Vajpayee at his memorial.
 

Vajpayee's daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya and granddaughter Niharika were also present at his death anniversary function.

Vajpayee, who led the National Democratic Alliance government from 1998-2004, was the first-ever leader from the BJP to have become the nation's Prime Minister.

Vajpayee served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004.

His birthday, which falls on December 25, is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day' by the party. He was decorated with the Bharat Ratna in 2014.

